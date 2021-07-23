American Express is the Dow's top stock for 2021. Here's why
American Express is the top stock in the Dow so far this year, and AmEx's earnings on Friday morning show why investors are never leaving home without it. The credit card giant reported a quarterly profit of $2.3 billion, easily topping Wall Street's forecasts. Revenue for American Express came in at $10.2 billion, a 33% jump from the second quarter of 2020 and also ahead of consensus estimates. The stock rose nearly 4% Friday on the news.www.kezi.com
Comments / 0