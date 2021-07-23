American Express is the Dow's top stock for 2021. Here's why

Financial technology, or fintech for short, is an increasingly vital industry in the world today. By extension, this would make fintech stocks increasingly relevant in the stock market today. This would be the case as fintech companies enable contactless payments along with other financial services directly accessible from consumers’ smartphones. When you couple this with the current pandemic, it is easy to understand why fintech has skyrocketed in popularity. With signs of another wave of coronavirus infections incoming, some would argue that fintech stocks could continue to thrive.