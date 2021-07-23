They turned Seinfeld’s apartment into a Lego set you can own

Relive the epic battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: The Clone Wars with the LEGO Republic Gunship Star Wars building set. This build-and-display model of a Republic Gunship has authentic details any Star Wars fan can appreciate. This set includes pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, and 2 top cannons. Also, the sides and rear hatch even open. What’s more, this buildable model includes a display stand and information plaque. Additionally, it comes with minifigures of Clone Trooper Commander and Mace Windu. In fact, this set is a great home accessory to display in your living room or office. Furthermore, with 3,292 pieces, this collector’s set is suitable for adults ages 18 and over. Voted by LEGO fans as their top choice for the next Ultimate Collector Series set in an online poll, this set gives hobbyists hours of fun.
