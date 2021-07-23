Crown Holdings (CCK) PT Raised to $138 at RBC Capital

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.38.