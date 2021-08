We are opening-up more in-person volunteer opportunities including with our Pet Peace of Mind and End of Life Doula programs; Volunteers are an essential part of our team and are needed now more than ever. We are looking for new volunteers to serve patients and families in our Hospice and Palliative Care programs throughout northern Ohio. We see patents wherever they consider home. Various volunteer opportunities are available and may vary by location; there are also virtual and non-clinical opportunities to serve. There will be one daytime virtual volunteer training series held in August. Registration contingent on meeting pre-requisite requirements. To start the process and join our team, please visit http://hospicewr.org/volunteer or call 216-255-9090.