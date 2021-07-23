Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low spots and susceptible roadways along tidal creeks and marshes may observe shallow flooding. Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches could see water coverage. Low-lying roads and low spots bordering back bays and the Intracoastal Waterway may also observe flooding. This includes vulnerable residential areas to shallow coastal flooding. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 6.7 2.2 1.2 3 Minor 24/08 AM 5.1 0.6 1.0 2 None 24/09 PM 6.4 1.9 1.0 2 Minor 25/09 AM 5.1 0.6 0.9 2 None 25/09 PM 6.0 1.5 0.8 2 Minor 26/10 AM 5.0 0.5 0.8 2 None

alerts.weather.gov

