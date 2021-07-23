Influencer Annelise JR accused a member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad of getting drunk and breaking her foot, and said it caused a chronic illness

Annelise JR revealed in a Twitch livestream that a Vlog Squad member caused her broken foot. Annelise JR/Instagram

In a livestream, Annelise "JR" Marie said a chronic illness was caused by a Vlog Squad member.

She said the person was "very drunk" and stepped on her, breaking her foot.

Marie used to date former Vlog Squad member Joe Vulpis.

Twitch streamer Annelise "JR" Marie, the former girlfriend of Vlog Squad member Joe Vulpis, recently spoke about the cause of a chronic illness.

During a livestream on Thursday, Marie explained that her illness was linked to an incident in May 2018, when she broke her foot.

"Someone in the Vlog Squad was drunk and an idiot and they're the reason why I have my chronic illness," she said. "They were drunk, they were being an idiot, they stepped on me twice and stepped on my foot."

The Vlog Squad is a YouTuber collective that films vlogs for David Dobrik's YouTube channel, which has over 18 million subscribers. On March 16, Insider reported that a woman accused Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, aka "Durte Dom," of raping her in 2018.

After the allegations came to light, Dobrik faced backlash and was dropped by several high-profile brands before releasing an apology video on March 22. Dobrik was further criticized after Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek revealed in a YouTube series called "Don't Try This At Home" that he sustained a severe injury to his eye while swinging from an excavator controlled by Dobrik for a vlog stunt.

Dobrik stopped posting to social media for several months before making a return to his YouTube channel with regular vlogs on June 16.

Since 2018, Marie has been open about her diagnoses of both lympheneda and May-Thurner syndrome on her social media and on various videos on her then-boyfriend Vulpis' YouTube channel. May-Thurner syndrome is a condition that can increase the risk of deep-vein thrombosis, a life-threatening blood clot, usually in the leg. Marie has said that she has also been diagnosed with lympheneda, a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues.

Marie said, "Not even my friends knew before I told them because I was told I had to keep this a secret for many years. It kind of got to the point where I couldn't handle it any longer."

She said that "Joe did nothing wrong," but added that she sometimes feels that she "wouldn't be in this position if [she] didn't know Joe."

"It's something I'm working on with my therapist," she said. "I know it was an accident, but it still triggers me because I had to keep it all inside."

Vulpis revealed that he and Marie had broken up on July 13. In Dobrik's vlog uploaded that day, which was entitled " Surprising Little Brother With Tupac! " Vulpis said, "I am vulnerable. I had the worst four days of my life. Everything flipped on my head."

Following the release of the vlog, which was the first time Vulpis and Marie's break up was mentioned publicly, Marie said on Twitter: "Long story short, one of the biggest YouTubers posted a video about how I decided to break up with my ex and now I am getting death threats. How's everyone else's day going?"

The tweet was later deleted and she tweeted a full statement addressing their split, saying that the pair "broke up a few months ago" but had "nothing but love for each other."

Neither Joe Vulpis nor David Dobrik immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.