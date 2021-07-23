Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Influencer Annelise JR accused a member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad of getting drunk and breaking her foot, and said it caused a chronic illness

By Charlotte Colombo
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8yvH_0b5nVYYa00
Annelise JR revealed in a Twitch livestream that a Vlog Squad member caused her broken foot.

Annelise JR/Instagram

  • In a livestream, Annelise "JR" Marie said a chronic illness was caused by a Vlog Squad member.
  • She said the person was "very drunk" and stepped on her, breaking her foot.
  • Marie used to date former Vlog Squad member Joe Vulpis.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Twitch streamer Annelise "JR" Marie, the former girlfriend of Vlog Squad member Joe Vulpis, recently spoke about the cause of a chronic illness.

During a livestream on Thursday, Marie explained that her illness was linked to an incident in May 2018, when she broke her foot.

"Someone in the Vlog Squad was drunk and an idiot and they're the reason why I have my chronic illness," she said. "They were drunk, they were being an idiot, they stepped on me twice and stepped on my foot."

The Vlog Squad is a YouTuber collective that films vlogs for David Dobrik's YouTube channel, which has over 18 million subscribers. On March 16, Insider reported that a woman accused Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, aka "Durte Dom," of raping her in 2018.

After the allegations came to light, Dobrik faced backlash and was dropped by several high-profile brands before releasing an apology video on March 22. Dobrik was further criticized after Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek revealed in a YouTube series called "Don't Try This At Home" that he sustained a severe injury to his eye while swinging from an excavator controlled by Dobrik for a vlog stunt.

Dobrik stopped posting to social media for several months before making a return to his YouTube channel with regular vlogs on June 16.

Since 2018, Marie has been open about her diagnoses of both lympheneda and May-Thurner syndrome on her social media and on various videos on her then-boyfriend Vulpis' YouTube channel. May-Thurner syndrome is a condition that can increase the risk of deep-vein thrombosis, a life-threatening blood clot, usually in the leg. Marie has said that she has also been diagnosed with lympheneda, a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues.

Marie said, "Not even my friends knew before I told them because I was told I had to keep this a secret for many years. It kind of got to the point where I couldn't handle it any longer."

She said that "Joe did nothing wrong," but added that she sometimes feels that she "wouldn't be in this position if [she] didn't know Joe."

"It's something I'm working on with my therapist," she said. "I know it was an accident, but it still triggers me because I had to keep it all inside."

Vulpis revealed that he and Marie had broken up on July 13. In Dobrik's vlog uploaded that day, which was entitled " Surprising Little Brother With Tupac! " Vulpis said, "I am vulnerable. I had the worst four days of my life. Everything flipped on my head."

Following the release of the vlog, which was the first time Vulpis and Marie's break up was mentioned publicly, Marie said on Twitter: "Long story short, one of the biggest YouTubers posted a video about how I decided to break up with my ex and now I am getting death threats. How's everyone else's day going?"

The tweet was later deleted and she tweeted a full statement addressing their split, saying that the pair "broke up a few months ago" but had "nothing but love for each other."

Neither Joe Vulpis nor David Dobrik immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
David Dobrik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vlogs#Influencer#The Vlog Squad#Annelisejr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Woman can’t get into her pink house because of influencers

A woman who painted her house pink has said she can’t get into her home at times due to influencers using it as a background for pictures.Eleri Morgan, 32, painted her terrace house in Cardiff pink during lockdown to bring a streak of colour to her neighbourhood, but didn’t expect it to become an attraction for Instagrammers.Morgan told Wales Online that she and her sister moved into the house in 2018 and had been planning to update both the interior and the exterior, which she said hadn’t been decorated since the 1960s.She chose pink because it was “a really strong...
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy