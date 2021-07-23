'Hope Lights Our Way': Naomi Osaka Lights Olympic Cauldron at Opening Ceremony in Tokyo as Games Begin
For the Tokyo Summer Games, the Olympic flame is more symbolic than ever. On Friday, Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron with the Olympic torch, which was handed off several times after entering the stadium, including from New York Yankees legend Hideki Matsui and a Japanese doctor and nurse. NBC Sports' Mike Tirico later said during the broadcast that the tennis star's opening match was pushed back to Sunday so she could take part in the ceremony.people.com
