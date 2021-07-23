Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wise County, TX

Devotion to duty and skill in battle

By Joy Burgess-Carrico
WCMessenger.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile resting in a hospital in England, having been hit by shrapnel, PFC William Wilch wrote to his mother. “I’ve been reading the newspapers. It seems funny to read what you’ve just done, of course no newspaper can describe it. I even have to laugh sometimes at the way newspapers write things. They sound so smooth and rosy.”

www.wcmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Wise County, TX
Wise County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfc#The Second Squad#115th Infantry Regiment#The 115th Infantry#The German Army#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.K.Coeur d'Alene Press

HISTORY CORNER: The Battle of Britain 1940

On Sept. 17, 1940, Hitler realized it was hopeless and told his High Command that Operation Sea Lion was canceled — there’d be no land invasion of Britain. The Royal Air Force and Royal Navy aviators had won the battle in the skies. And though they suffered high losses, many more German Luftwaffe planes and flight crews went down in flames.
Weight LossThe Guardian

Cake and Call of Duty: GB’s Reece Prescod on weight battles in lockdown

With an honesty every bit as breathtaking as his blistering speed, the most talented male sprinter in Britain is explaining how fast food, cake, and epic Call of Duty sessions nearly derailed his Olympic dream. “Deliveroo is the problem,” admits Reece Prescod and then, suddenly, it all starts to tumble out: how he turned up a stone overweight at the British trials three weeks ago, how it became an epiphany, and why he believes redemption in the form of a shock 100m medal in Tokyo is not out of reach.
MilitaryMilitary.com

This Native American Earned the Medal of Honor for Holding Off a Chinese Attack in Korea

Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. came from a long and proud tradition of Native American service in the U.S. military. Red Cloud, who served in both World War II and Korea, received one of the 29 Medals of Honor that have been awarded to Native Americans "for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty, in actual combat against an armed enemy force."
Fort Drum, NYwwnytv.com

10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The commander of the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team died suddenly earlier this week. Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, 52, died of natural causes Sunday. LTC Fielding was conducting physical training Sunday afternoon and collapsed, according to 10th...
MilitaryPosted by
JC Post

1st Brigade Combat Team cases the colors

Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division cased their unit’s colors once again July 26 as they prepare for a second deployment in support of Atlantic Resolve. “It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s ability to project...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The 'grandfather' of US jet fighters wasn't actually a very good jet fighter

Despite the FJ-1 Fury's limited production numbers and inadequate performance, the transitional jet design helped improve naval aviation. Although piston-engine airplanes conducted the overwhelming majority of aerial combat during World War II, the United States and indeed a number of other European countries realized the potential speed advantages offered by jet engine aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseAndalusia Star News

Part 2: Wesley E. Courson, 2nd Lieutenant, U.S. Army Air Force, WWII POW, Stalag Luft III

Stalag Luft III was one of the most infamous and well-known of the German Prisoner of War camps. It eventually housed some 10,949 POWs, including 7,500 U.S. Army Air Force prisoners. The prisoners called themselves Kriegies, a shortened slang term from Kriegsgefangene, the German word for “Prisoner of War.” The camp was located at the town of Sagan in the Nazi province of Lower Silesia [now Poland]. It became famous after the war because of two movies that depicted escape attempts by British Commonwealth POWs. The first was “The Wooden Horse,” released in 1950. The second, more famous film, released in 1963, was “The Great Escape,” after the 1950 book of the same name written by Paul Brickhill. It starred Steve McQueen, James Garner and Paul Attenborough. Wesley Courson would spend approximately 20 months at Stalag Luft III.
Aerospace & Defensewhatsupwoodbridge.com

Former pilot recalling Operation Babylift mission

The floor of the aircraft was filled with Vietnamese orphans. As it reached 23,000 feet, it experienced mechanical problems, leaving Pilot Col. Bud Traynor with no flight control cables to the tail and half of the hydraulic systems. The plane crash landed northeast of Saigon and, despite the seemingly grim...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Connecting Vets

Army paratroopers from Alaska jump 'Down Under'

U.S. Army Pacific paratroopers jumped onto Kangaroo Drop Zone July 28 near Charters Towers Australia, as part of simulated Joint Forcible Entry Operation during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 – the largest military exercise conducted between Australia and the United States. More than 100 paratroopers from 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry...
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army Pvt. killed in Germany during WWII accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Warren G.H. DeVault, 24, of Rhea, Tennessee, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 14, 2020. In November 1944, DeVault was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged...
Texas StateOrange Leader

Texas Airman accounted for from World War II

WASHINGTON—The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Frank A. Norris, 23, of Quinlan, Texas, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 19, 2021. In the summer of 1943, Norris was a pilot assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment...
Texas StateKFDM-TV

Texas soldier killed in World War II identified 78 years later

Press Release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA):. Tech. Sgt. Norris was accounted for back in January, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, which is why this release is going out now. July 30, 2021. WASHINGTON—The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Did the Red Army suffer any defeats in WWII after Stalingrad

Despite enjoying some local successes, the Nazis were unable to stop the iron steamroller that was the Red Army relentlessly pushing westward. After defeating the Wehrmacht at Stalingrad, the Soviet troops entered a period of glorious victories, which lasted until the collapse of Nazi Germany in May 1945. Nevertheless, from time to time, the Germans still managed to inflict some sensitive blows to the Red Army.
Militarymylittlefalls.com

John Frazier – Prisoner of War, Hero

PRE-WAR It takes a special type of person to join the military today to defend our country. One recruiter has stated that only 0.4% of our young Americans enlist. In that context, many of us may find it difficult, or even inconceivable to go back in our minds to 1943, to the middle of World War II, when our very freedom was being seriously threatened on two fronts by the Axis powers, mainly Germany, Japan, and Italy. My father was a student at Plattsburg State Teachers College (as it was known then) and was in the Army reserve program. After completing 3 ½ years at the college, he enlisted in the Army Air Force (the Air Force didn’t become a separate branch until 1947) to become a bombardier on the Consolidated B-24 Liberator, a 4-engine propeller-driven bomber using the controversial Norden bombsight. The controversy was that the bombsight was highly technical, yet somewhat inaccurate; while its manufacturer claimed it could drop a bomb into a barrel from 10,000 ft., our bombardiers had many difficulties at times even coming close to their targets. Before the war began, the Germans had access to the Norden’s blueprints, yet rejected it for a simpler, yet more effective bombsight.
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for July 26

Being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name (Phil. 2:8-11). In 1987, Northwest Airlines flight 255 crashed just after take-off....
ReligionSpencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Always Joyful

If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s. - Romans 14:8 (NRSV) Psalm 23:1-6 I am originally from Gujarat, India. One of my greatest blessings is that all my children received good educations and now have settled in Australia and the U.S. I have been interested in mission work since I was a child, and now I have been able to share the gospel in various cities in Australia and the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy