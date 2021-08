The opening credits of "Joe Bell" point out that the film is based on a true story, but it might be best to go into it not knowing too much about that story. That's not because the film from director Reinaldo Marcus Green ("Monsters and Men") in any way betrays the real events, or even distorts them too much -- on the whole, the drama written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry tries hard to do justice to Joe Bell, an Oregon man who in 2013 set out to walk across the United States to bring attention to bullying after his son, Jadin, was mercilessly mocked and bullied for being gay.