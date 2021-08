Wendell Potter sleeps better at night ever since he quit his job as an insurance company spokesperson and struck out on his own as a critic of his former industry. Born and raised in Tennessee, Potter’s first career was as a journalist for major media companies. He gravitated to public relations, eventually taking a public relations job with Humana. That led him to Cigna, where he rose to manage the company’s corporate communications department. After 15 years with Cigna, he abruptly resigned with no job to hop to.