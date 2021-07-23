Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Blizzard botched Warcraft III remake after internal fights, costs

By Bloomberg
Whittier Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Entertainment’s disastrous remake of the classic video game Warcraft III last year was the result of mismanagement and financial pressures, according to newly revealed documents and people with knowledge of the failed launch. The release also reflected Blizzard’s significant cultural changes in recent years, as corporate owner Activision Blizzard Inc. has pushed the developer to cut costs and prioritize its biggest titles.

www.whittierdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remakes#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard Inc#Metacritic#Backtrack#Diablo#Overwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Businessdexerto.com

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime apologizes to former employees after lawsuit

Mike Morhaime, the co-founder and former CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, apologized for the “terrible” experiences women had while working for the company, which came to light in their highly publicized lawsuit. It’s been a while since Morhaime was in charge of things at Blizzard Entertainment. However, he was shocked to...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft players are staging in-game protests against Activision Blizzard

World of Warcraft players are gathering by the hundreds in-game to protest Activision Blizzard after the state of California filed a lawsuit against the company for operating a workplace steeped in sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and "frat boy culture." Players from both factions have gathered in the city of Oribos, where hundreds are sitting quietly on the steps leading to its inn, discussing the lawsuit or expressing anger and dismay at the allegations.
BusinessKotaku

Blizzard Harasser From Lawsuit Is Still All Over World of Warcraft, Fans Dismay

Yesterday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over the company’s allegedly pervasive culture of sexual harasment and discrimination. Content warning: descriptions of sexual harassment. The suit alleges that the company has a toxic workplace culture that enables and protects abusers. In response,...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy XIV “wouldn’t exist” without World of Warcraft; Naoki Yoshida does not compete with Blizzard

Talking about Final Fantasy XIV is talking about one of the most popular video games of recent years. The MMORPG of Square Enix managed to take flight after a convulsive launch, to the point of being at the top of the list of titles played. Faced with such success, many users talk and compare their achievements with those of Blizzard Entertainment and the incombustible World of Warcraft, although its director, Naoki Yoshida, has been forceful in putting an end to the debate.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Blizzard reportedly accepted pre-orders for Warcraft 3: Reforged knowing the game would not be complete at launch, according to a new report.

Blizzard reportedly accepted pre-orders and refused to delay Warcraft 3: Reforged, despite knowing that the game would not be ready enough for launch. In a new Bloomberg report, sources claim that Blizzard chose to launch Reforged, which hit the market with widespread complaints from fans about poor quality and false advertising. Blizzard’s motive was that I had already accepted pre-orders and did not want to risk those sales delaying the product.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Warcraft III: Reforged was sabotaged internally by low budget and shifting priorities

The piece cites a number of anonymous sources who point out that an unclear scope early in development coupled with concerns about more refunds made the game a compromised effort. It also didn’t help that apparently several of the remastering steps were far more intensive than the team had originally planned, causing even the smaller elements of the remaster to be rushed and more work than expected. The whole piece is worth a read; if you forgot our own evaluation of the title when it released, it was compared to someone’s wish on a monkey’s paw.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Warcraft III: Reforged Development Issues Reportedly Caused by Lack of Budget and Mismanagement

Sources have revealed the development woes for Warcraft III: Reforged was caused by a lack of budget, and Blizzard Entertainment mismanagement. Warcraft III: Reforged‘s launch was nothing short of a disaster; including poor graphics, stripping away many online elements, and a new EULA effectively banning many custom maps and game modes- along with making said game modes property of Blizzard Entertainment. All of this also replaced the original Warcraft III in an update (with the ability to toggle between the old and new graphics).
Advocacymmorpg.com

World of Warcraft Players Organized A Sit-In To Protest Blizzard In Wake Of Lawsuit Allegations

Players in the World of Warcraft have organized an in-game protest in the wake of sexual discrimination allegations levied at Activision Blizzard by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The protest, organized by role-playing guild Fence Macabre, is seeing players file into the social hub of Oribos to protest Activision Blizzard over the allegations it fostered a "frat boy culture."
California StatePC Gamer

World of Warcraft players call for removal of references to Blizzard ex-employee named in harassment lawsuit

After a two-year investigation, the state of California has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging that discrimination, harassment, and 'frat boy' culture affected women who worked for the company (a spokesperson for Blizzard denied the allegations). The filing names former senior creative director of World of Warcraft Alex Afrasiabi, saying that, "Afrasiabi was so known to engage in harassment of females that his suite was nicknamed the 'Crosby [sic] Suite' after alleged rapist Bill Crosby [sic]."
Businessgameworldobserver.com

Latest on Blizzardgate: former Blizzard execs accept responsibility, World of Warcraft development suspended, gaming outlets boycott Blizzard games

Last week’s sex discrimination allegations against Blizzard continue to send repercussions across the industry. On July 24, co-founder and ex-CEO of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Morhaime (he left Blizzard in 2018 after 28 years with the company) made a statement acknowledging that he, in his own words, “failed” the women of Blizzard.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mismanagement and cut costs doomed Warcraft 3: Reforged, a new report finds

Warcraft 3 Reforged's underwhelming release was the result of budget cuts, mismanagement, and internal disputes, a recently-released report from Bloomberg has found. Released last February, Reforged arrived in a shocking state. Not only was the remake missing many of the planned grand, sweeping updates to the game's art and voiceover, but it retroactively ruined the original 2002 Warcraft 3—wholesale replacing its online service with one lacking basic features like competitive ladders.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Report: Warcraft 3 Reforged affected by internal strife and management issues at Blizzard

When Warcraft 3 Reforged, a remastered version of the 2002 game Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos, released last year, fans and critics alike were displeased with the final product. The game received criticism for its inferior UI and online features compared to those of the original. Its lack of promised features and aesthetic updates became an issue as well. This morning, renowned Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier put out a report that may potentially shed some light on why the game turned out the way it did. According to the report, the botched release of Warcraft 3 Reforged supposedly resulted from internal issues, budget cuts, and mismanagement at Blizzard.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Blizzard is removing unspecified inappropriate references from World of Warcraft

The World of Warcraft team has vowed to remove “references that are not appropriate for our world” in “the coming days” following California’s major sexual harassment and workplace discrimination lawsuit filed against World of Warcraft developer Activision Blizzard last week. The World of Warcraft team’s statement Tuesday didn’t specify what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy