Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

By TOM WITHERS
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

www.dailyjournal.net

