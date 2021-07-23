Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

Joc Pederson won’t start Friday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays but he will be available off of the Atlanta Braves’ bench. Brian Snitker said during the pregame that Pederson was in route and the hope was that he would arrive in time. That is apparently the case as the team announced that Pederson has been added to the active roster. Johan Camargo was optioned to Gwinnett to open a up a spot on the active roster.