Sometimes, movies just come along and take on new meaning because the world around them has drastically changed. When M. Night Shyamalan decided to make Old, there was no way of knowing that the very concept of time dilation and aging would become a hot button issue. Yet by the time production started in September of 2020, we were all experiencing some sense of time dilatation. There was a reason why everyone felt like March of 2020 went on for about ten years alone. We got the chance to speak to star Vicky Krieps about the feeling of time being too slow or too fast in 2020 and whether or not that all impacted the performances her and her cast were giving.