A Huntsville Museum Offers a Rare Chance to Step Into the Room where Sam Houston Died
The Steamboat House in Huntsville not only protects artifacts of Texas history at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum, the house itself is an artifact. As such, the stately home where Sam Houston died rarely opens to the public. But visitors will get a chance to explore the two-story white wooden home on Monday, July 26, when it opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of the anniversary of Houston’s death on the same date in 1863.texashighways.com
