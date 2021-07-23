Cancel
South Africa's vaccination drive regains pace after unrest

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s acting health minister says the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after being disrupted by a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Friday that at least 120 pharmacies, including 71 that were vaccination sites, were damaged and closed during the unrest in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. She says more than 47,000 vaccine doses were destroyed when the sites were ransacked and the "violent nature of the protests unsettled the health care system as a whole.” South Africa's government has said at least 337 people died during the riots this month.

