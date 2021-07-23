Crenshaw added to SDSU football staff

South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced the hiring of Andre Crenshaw to the Jackrabbits’ offensive coaching staff. “I am really excited to add Andre to our staff as our running backs coach. I am equally excited to add his wife and son to our SDSU Football Family,” Stiegelmeier said. “Andre is a proven coach with running backs and special teams. I look forward to seeing the impact he has, not only on the field, but off the field, as well.”