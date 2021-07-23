Albany Med Health System Applies Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Stroke Care

Patients at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital will benefit from faster access to appropriate treatment. New, cutting-edge software will allow the Albany Med Health System to streamline stroke care across its four hospitals. The System will be the first in northeast New York to apply the Viz.ai computer-aided triage system, which is approved by the FDA, to help facilitate early access to the most advanced stroke care for patients at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Health (CMH), Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital.