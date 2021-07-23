Cancel
Google’s Stock To See Little Movement Due To Mixed Results

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet (Google) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Tuesday, July 27. We expect GOOG to beat the consensus estimates for revenues but miss for earnings. The company has reported better than expected revenues and earnings figures in each of the last four quarters. In the first quarter the company’s revenue growth was led by YouTube Ads segment and Google Cloud segment. Google Search continued to see a steady growth. We expect the same to drive the second-quarter FY2021 results, as well. Our forecast indicates that Google’s valuation is around $2693 per share, which is 3% above the current market price of $2622. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on Google’s pre-earnings: What To Expect in Q2? for more details.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Earnings#Stock Price#Google Cloud#Goog#Google Search#Trefis#Fy2021#Share Price
