Eddie Darwich and his wife Abeer had been running the EZ Mart fuel station on Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington, N.C., for 11 years the day the gas dried up. At first he was skeptical of the other gas station owners who were calling him with news of a strange computer hack attack on Colonial Pipeline, the company that ran the network of fuel pipes serving much of the U.S. East Coast. The pipeline had been shut down, and a rush on gas was brewing as panicked drivers bought extra fuel.