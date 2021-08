As we roll into the second week of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, we’re seeing the changing of the guard between two of the marquee sports of the Games, swimming and track. On Day 9, fans are treated to a taste of both. The last day of racing in the pool concludes with five medal events, including the 50-meter freestyle and the 4x100-meter medley relays for both men and women. Already with three gold medals, Caeleb Dressel could increase that total to five by the end of the day.