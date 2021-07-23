Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Women's soccer is coming to 'Football Manager,' but it will take a while

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 9 days ago

Football Manager developer Sports Interactive has a history of inclusive gameplay, and that now extends to women. The company has revealed that it's adding women's soccer (aka football) to its management sim. This will likely be a "multi-year" project, SI warned, but this also isn't a simple character model swap. The studio wants to offer the same kind of depth it has for men's sport while accounting for the differences between players and leagues.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Manager#Sports Interactive#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Football Manager to fully incorporate women's football into future versions of the game

Women's football will be fully incorporated into future versions of Football Manager, Sports Interactive and SEGA Europe have confirmed today. There will be no standalone women's football version of Football Manager, instead, women’s football will be fully incorporated into FM’s living, breathing world, with managers able to take control of either men’s or women’s clubs and move between them seamlessly, in what is a seismic moment for the Football Manager series and the gaming industry.
Societyatlantanews.net

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

Players from the United States and Team GB were among those to take a knee ahead of Wednesday's opening matches in the women's Olympic football tournament to highlight racial injustice. All 22 players took part in the gesture prior to kick-off between four-time Olympic champions the US and Sweden in...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-NZ women's team to take the knee at Tokyo Games opener

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's women's soccer team said they will take the knee before their opening match of the Tokyo Olympics against Australia on Wednesday at the Tokyo Stadium to raise awareness about greater racial equality in sport. The act of taking the knee is a form...
Canton, OHIndependent

Women's Football Alliance Championships come to Canton

CANTON – Men aren't the only ones playing professional football. Women are being paid to pass, block, punt and tackle, too. And the world's best female football players are coming to Canton. The Women's Football Alliance, the largest and longest-running women's tackle football league, will play its All-American Game and...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

US women's soccer's epic unbeaten streak comes to an end in Olympics match

The U.S. women’s soccer team had its 44-game winning streak snapped in its first match of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, losing to Sweden 3-0. While the opening ceremonies don’t get started until Friday, the U.S. women’s soccer team is among the handful of squads who start days before the Games officially get underway. But the early opportunity to get a quick win to start the Games was nullified.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tokyo Olympic News LIVE: All the latest as Team GB's women's football side take on Chile, while Games chief Toshiro Muto refuses to rule out a last-minute cancellation as Friday's Opening Ceremony approaches

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics is finally here with the Olympic Ceremony set to take place on Friday. The competition had been due to take place last summer but was pushed back by 12 months due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Games will be like none other...
Soccerbethelathletics.com

Women's Soccer -2021 Preview

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats look forward to the fall campaign with high expectations as they bring back several key members of a squad that was 9-6-1 in the spring. Bethel made their second straight appearance in the NAIA National Tournament. The Lady Cats competed in the MSC...
Soccerwnursports.com

Season Recap: Women’s Soccer

Regular Season Record: 5-6-0 (9th place) Most Goals: Regan Steigleder (4) Most Assists: Josie Aulicino and Marianna Annest (3) Most Minutes: Hallie Pearson (1198) In the 2020 season, year two of the rebuild, Northwestern did what it needed to: improve. 2019 was an expected step back for the Wildcats. Having...

Comments / 0

Community Policy