Manchester, CT

Manchester Republicans endorse candidates

By Skyler Frazer / Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago
MANCHESTER — The Republican Town Committee endorsed a slate of candidates for municipal office Wednesday, approving a mix of incumbents and newcomers for the ballot in the November election.

For the Board of Directors, Republicans endorsed incumbents Brian Marois and Peter Conyers to run with newcomers Kelly Lierzer, Jeffrey Sullivan, Jacqueline Crespan, and Zachary Reichelt.

Director Ellen Dougan is not running for re-election.

Regarding the Board of Education, the town committee endorsed Richard Kohls and Charles Moulard for terms beginning in 2021 and Michael Orsene and Cathy Hopperstad for seats with terms beginning in 2022. None of them are incumbents on the board.

Democrats now hold 6-3 majorities on both the Board of Directors and Board of Education.

REPUBLICANS

Board of Directors: Incumbents Brian Marois and Peter Conyers along with newcomers Kelly Lierzer, Jeffrey Sullivan, Jacqueline Crespan, and Zachary Reichelt

Board of Education: Richard Kohls and Charles Moulard for terms beginning in 2021 and Michael Orsene and Cathy Hopperstad for terms beginning in 2022.

“I’m really excited to have this slate of candidates that will bring important and diverse ideas to help our great town move into the future,” Republican Town Chairman Mark Tweedie said.

“Each person brings a unique set of experiences, talents, and expertise to help our town boards have meaningful and productive discussions on the most critical issues for our residents — how do we effectively balance our town budgets and set clear priorities for public safety and education without draining precious resources to promote things that sound great in sound bites but don’t directly and positively impact the quality of life for our residents.”

For town clerk, a position soon to be left vacant by Joseph V. Camposeo who isn’t seeking re-election after 25 years at the post, Republicans endorsed former Director Cheri Pelletier Eckbreth. She served on the Board of Directors from 2005-2019.

Eckbreth will run against Board of Education Chairman Darryl E. Thames Sr., who was endorsed by Democrats this week.

For Board of Selectmen, Republicans endorsed Tweedie and Kristine Moulard.

The party endorsed Kevin Hood, Salvatore Mancini, Rusty Meek, and Bruce Caldwell for constable.

“This group of talented and smart people are ready to tackle the difficult job of making sure that our essential government functions are not neglected in pursuit of temporary feel good ideas,” Tweedie said.

