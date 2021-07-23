Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EXCLUSIVE Facebook's Kustomer deal set to face EU antitrust investigation

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owOWK_0b5nSxK000
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - Facebook's (FB.O) acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer is set to trigger a full-scale EU antitrust investigation next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The world's largest social network, which announced the deal in November, is looking to the deal to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp, whose usage has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission will conclude its preliminary review of the deal on Aug. 2 after which it will begin an in-depth 90-day investigation, the people said.

Facebook has until July 26 to offer concessions to stave off the investigation but is unlikely to do so because of the difficulty of finding the right remedies to address competition concerns, the people said on condition of anonymity.

The Commission declined to comment.

Facebook referred to its June statement, which said the deal is pro-competitive and will bring more innovation to businesses and consumers.

The EU competition enforcer took over the case, citing a rarely used power known as Article 22 that gives it some discretion, and following an Austrian request even though the deal falls below the EU turnover threshold.

The EU watchdog's scrutiny of small deals coincides with regulatory concerns on both sides of the Atlantic that a buying spree of start-ups by big companies, which do not trigger competition scrutiny because of the low value of the deal, may be so-called killer acquisitions, meaning they kill off potential competitors before they are big enough to be a threat.

The German antitrust agency on Friday said it was looking to see if Facebook should also seek its approval, what the effect of the deal would be in Germany and if Kustomer is active to a significant extent there.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Antitrust#Instant Messaging#The European Commission#Austrian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessBBC

Amazon hit with $886m fine for alleged data law breach

Amazon has been hit with an $886.6m (£636m) fine for allegedly breaking European Union data protection laws. The fine was issued by Luxembourg's National Commission for Data Protection, which claimed the tech giant's processing of personal data did not comply with EU law. Amazon said it believed the fine to...
Businesstheregister.com

Euro watchdog will try to extract $900m from Amazon for breaking data privacy laws

Amazon says a European Union privacy watchdog has mustered the temerity to demand a $885m fine for failing to comply with data privacy rules. "On July 16, 2021, the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) issued a decision against Amazon Europe Core S.à r.l. claiming that Amazon’s processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation," the web goliath said in a financial filing accompanying its Q2 2021 earnings report [PDF] on Thursday.
Businesstechstartups.com

Amazon fined $887M by European privacy watchdog for sharing customer information with third parties without their consent

Early this month, France’s Competition Authority (FCA) fined Alphabet’s Google $593 million (500 million euro) for violating the French regulator’s orders to negotiate paid deals with news publishers in France. The new orders came after complaints from publishers that Google was sidestepping France’s implementation of a new European Union copyright directive.
Businesstheclevelandamerican.com

As for Amazon, it faces a fine of one million dollars in the European Union

(CNN) – Amazon faces a record fine of $887 million. The EU data privacy regulator said that E-commerce giant violated EU privacy law, known as General Data Protection Regulation. The fine, totaling about $887 million that Amazon disclosed in a financial filing on Friday, is the largest in the law’s...
BusinessThe Verge

Microsoft is facing a subpoena for millions of documents in Google’s antitrust case

The sweeping federal antitrust case against Google has given rise to a significant fight over data held by Microsoft, and the company is now facing a subpoena for millions of documents that could shed light on its attempts to compete with Google’s search engine. Having initially cooperated with prosecutors in building an antitrust case against Google, Microsoft could be obligated to produce millions more documents at the request of Google’s defense team.
Lifestylecdcgamingreports.com

European Commission rejects call to reform Expert Group on Gambling

The European Commission (EC) has stated that it will not support the re-establishment of an ‘Expert Group on Online Gambling’ – a cross member state collaborative body supported by 14 regulatory agencies. This morning, the Netherlands regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) published the EC’s response to a letter sent by KSA Chairman...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Apex joins takeover battle for UK's Sanne with $2 bln bid

* Apex’s 920p/share offer ahead of Cinven’s 875p/share. * Apex has until Aug. 30 to make a firm offer (Adds offer details, background, shares) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sanne could get a takeover bid from fund servicer Apex Group, it said on Monday, days before the deadline for a rival bidder to make a firm offer for the provider of asset management services.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dorsey-led $29 bln deal delivers prompt payday for Afterpay founders

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A tweet by Kim Kardashian promoting Afterpay as a way to buy her beauty products may have proved pivotal for the Australian buy now, pay later pioneer, whose founders have since joined the reality TV superstar as billionaires. Kardashian’s recommendation in 2018 helped Afterpay, which...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone govt yields edge higher as week begins on bright note

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose in early trading on Monday as optimism about more fiscal stimulus in the United States and improving sentiment in beaten-down Asian markets encouraged investors into riskier assets. The rise was measured, however, and follows the month of July in...
Businesschannele2e.com

Amazon GDPR Violation, Fine: Big Data Privacy Reminder for MSPs, CSPs

Amazon.com, parent of AWS, faces a record $886.6 million fine from the European Union for allegedly violating GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules. The fine, which Amazon plans to appeal, represents a strong data privacy and compliance reminder to MSPs and CSPs worldwide that manage data within and across Europe.
Economycryptonews.com

'Don't Be Lulled' as European Commission Mulls a Crypto KYC Trap

Exchanges would be obliged to report suspicious transfers to an "unhosted wallet." A transfer from your wallet to an exchange would not be accepted without KYC. Whether the proposal will make it through the legislative process remains to be seen. While the European Commission (EC) says it is not targeting...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Gets Record $888 Million EU Fine Over Data Violations (1)

Fine follows probe based on complaint by French privacy group. privacy fine after its lead privacy watchdog hit it with a 746 million-euro ($888 million) penalty for violating the bloc’s tough data protection rules. CNPD, the Luxembourg data protection authority slapped Amazon with the record fine in a July 16...
BusinessArkansas Online

EU data protector fines Amazon $887M

A European privacy regulator has slapped Amazon with a record fine totaling $887 million for violating the European Union's data protection laws, the e-commerce giant said Friday. The National Commission for Data Protection in Luxembourg, where Amazon's European operations are headquartered, issued the decision on July 16, the company disclosed...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Amazon Hit With $887 Million Fine by European Privacy Watchdog

LONDON — Amazon has been issued with a fine of 746 million euros ($887 million) by a European privacy watchdog for breaching the bloc's data protection laws. The fine, disclosed by Amazon on Friday in a securities filing, was issued two weeks ago by Luxembourg's privacy regulator. The Luxembourg National...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

LOT Polish Latest To Face Aid Legal Action From Ryanair

Ryanair is sticking to its habit of contesting state aid packages provided to European airlines. The latest complaint Ryanair made was to the European Court of Justice against LOT Polish Airlines, the national airline and flag carrier of Poland. LOT Polish Airlines is the latest in a long line. As...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

States appeal dismissal of Facebook antitrust case

State attorneys general filed an appeal Wednesday in the D.C. district court over the dismissal of their antitrust case against Facebook. “We filed this notice of appeal because we disagree with the court’s decision and must hold Facebook accountable for stifling competition, reducing innovation, and cutting privacy protections. We can no longer allow Facebook to profit off of exploiting consumer data,” New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy