HOA Homefront: How to embrace hybrid meetings in your community

Q: I am a veteran trying to get a VA refinance, but the VA wants an HOA for our house. We live on a two-on-a-lot, with another separate home behind us. The city calls our place a condominium even though we are not attached. The VA says we need an HOA with all the documentation just for two units. We had an HOA when we purchased (about 30 years ago) but walked away from it and have had handshake deals with our neighbors only for lawn care. Everything has been by mutual agreement. No meetings, no minutes. The CC&Rs also date back 30 years. Can I ask for a waiver or do we need to makeshift an HOA to satisfy the VA? –T.L., Redondo Beach.