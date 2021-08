Physical Dimensions: 6’3, 213 lbs. I feel like I was unfair to Shai Buium when I threw him on this barely concealed 1200 word sub-tweet to Bruins GM Don Sweeney. Because in doing so I may have unintentionally diminished a perfectly good NHL prospect who, in all honesty, deserves a fairer shake than just being picked for being big and strong and going to the NCAA. Plenty of players do that. It is not their call for the General Manager to overvalue those traits and pick them far above what they’re projected to go.