Terre Haute, IN

Local student elected to international post for service organization

By Staff Reports
WTHI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute South High School student has been elected to an international post for Key Club International. Senior Cheyenne Stewart was elected this month as one of 11 international trustees for the organization. Stewart will work with Kiwanis staff to expand Key Club’s outreach and serve as a liaison between the international Key Club and local districts. Trustees are assigned three districts to work with closely. They provide support on membership, service, team building, and leadership.

