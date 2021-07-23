Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Concern mounts about possible Turkish law on media funding

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0b5nRhPP00

Press freedom groups expressed concern Friday about comments by Turkish officials about possible legislation to regulate foreign funding for media and the dissemination of fake news, saying it could further curtail independent journalism in Turkey.

A top aide to Turkey’s president said this week that the country needs a regulation on media outlets that receive foreign funds. Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said foreign media funding merits scrutiny when it comes from countries that “openly express their intentions and efforts to design Turkish politics.”

“We will not allow fifth column activities under new guises," Altun said.

Turkish journalists flying back from a state visit to northern Cyprus this week reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party planned to review later this year whether the country needs a law against disseminating fake news. They quoted Erdogan as saying Turkey would have to fight the “terror of lies.”

The comments came as a negative social media campaign targeted independent press outlet Medyascope and its founder, veteran journalist Rusen Cakir, for receiving funds from the U.S.-based Chrest Foundation. The private philanthropy group has also funded non-profit organizations and foundations working in arts, culture and diversity.

Media Freedom Rapid Response and 23 allied groups said in a statement Friday that foreign funding was a critical source of income for independent news outlets in Turkey as they face government pressure. Mainstream Turkish media is mostly run by businesses close to the government.

“Taken together, these statements create the impression that the Turkish government is preparing to introduce new legal measures that will further undermine media freedom and pluralism in the country,” the statement said.

But Altun said similar regulations apply in the United States, where media outlets funded by foreign countries must provide information on activities to U.S. authorities. Turkey’s state-funded English-language broadcaster TRT World was required to register as a foreign agent last year under the Foreign Agent Registration Act for lobbyists and public relations firms working for foreign governments. TRT then said its performed new sathering and reporting like any other international media.

Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index ranked Turkey at 153 out of 180 countries in 2021. The Journalists’ Union of Turkey says 38 media workers remain behind bars.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

358K+
Followers
92K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Campaign#Public Relations#Press Freedom#Turkish#Chrest Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
World
Related
AgricultureRebel Yell

Turkish firefighters continue to fight forest fires

(Ankara) Firefighters fought forest fires in southern Turkey for the fourth year in a row on Saturday, while the death toll rose to six, Turkish official Anadolu reported. The fire death toll, which also injured more than 300, rose from four to six after the bodies of two workers who tried to fight the flames were found, the agency said.
JapanPosted by
The Associated Press

Thai media restrictions raise freedom of expression concerns

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand implemented new regulations on Friday that appeared to broaden the government’s ability to restrict media reports and social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic, raising immediate concerns that authorities will seek to stifle criticism. While Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has long sought to crack down on...
Foreign PolicyMyStateline.com

US bids ‘do svidaniya’ to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

MOSCOW (AP) — The United States said Friday it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. The move is just the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations.
Cuba, ALBirmingham Star

US Sanctions More Cuban Officials for Suppressing Protests

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Cuba's police force and two of its leaders following recent protests on the island against the communist government. U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday before meeting with Cuban American leaders at the White House that more sanctions were coming "unless there is some drastic change in Cuba, which I don't anticipate."
Societytspr.org

Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law Targets Journalists, Activists, Even Ordinary Citizens

MOSCOW — Darya Apakhonchich never considered herself a foreign agent. She taught Russian to refugees in her hometown, St. Petersburg, and took part in street performances against militarism and violence against women. The activism of Apakhonchich's art group was quirky and local, and their performances typically got a couple of hundred views on YouTube.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump blows fuse over GOP moving forward on infrastructure deal

Former President Trump lashed out at Senate Republicans on Thursday after the upper chamber voted to take up debate on a bipartisan infrastructure package, accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and “RINOs,” short for "Republicans in name only," of surrendering to Democrats. “Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell,...
SportsAOL Corp

IOC under pressure after Iranian gold medalist accused of being member of U.S.-designated terrorist group

The International Olympic Committee is facing outcry after it allowed an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to compete and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Javad Foroughi secured the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol on Saturday, the first and only medal so far for Iran in Tokyo. In the days since, international critics, including some from Iran, have accused Foroughi, 41, of being a member of IRGC, a powerful ideological Iranian military branch that answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Henry Cueller demand Biden appoint a NEW border czar to address the surge in infected migrants putting American communities 'at risk'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wrote President Biden asking him to appoint a new 'czar' to tackle the surge of unaccompanied migrants – with a blunt warning about what they say are health risks. The bipartisan pair wrote Biden about the 'escalating situation' at the southern...

Comments / 0

Community Policy