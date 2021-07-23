Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico to bury archaeological find because of virus costs

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0b5nRgWg00

The costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic have forced Mexican archaeologists to re-bury a unusual find that combined colonial and pre-Hispanic features.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History had announced in 2019 that it found a flood control tunnel on the outskirts of Mexico City that had Spanish construction techniques but carved Aztec symbols embedded in it.

The institute had planned to make an exhibit of the strange tunnel, which was apparently built in the early 1600s. It replaced an earlier Aztec flood-control system built in the 1400s to protect Mexico City, then an island surrounded by shallow lakes, against periodic floods. After the Spanish conquered the Aztec capital in 1521, they unwisely destroyed parts of the pre-Hispanic system.

But the institute said Thursday that archaeologists would simply cover the finds with dirt again, in hopes that someday it would have enough money to build a display for it.

The institute said in a statement that “it must be considered that the world-wide COVID-19 health emergency forced all levels of government to place priority on assigning money to health care for the population. For that reason, the archaeological project had to be postponed.”

Mexico has had to expand its woefully inadequate hospital system and buy vaccines and medicines to deal with the pandemic, which has resulted in 237,626 test-confirmed deaths. Because the country has not wanted to buy large numbers of tests, many people have died without being tested, and the real death toll is believed to be around 360,000.

The tunnel was discovered in an ancient flood-control wall during the construction of a confined-lane bus service line.

Experts speculate the pre-Hispanic symbols may have been placed in the wall because Indigenous laborers were the main work force during its construction.

Carved pre-Hispanic stones were sometimes used in colonial-era churches and houses, in part because the Spanish used rubble from demolished Indigenous structures as building material. But the Aztec stones found in the tunnel appeared to be prominently and intentionally displayed in the structure.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

358K+
Followers
92K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Anthropology#Mexican#Pre Hispanic#Spanish#Aztec#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LifestyleSFGate

Americans keep flocking to Mexico. Should they be?

Mexico’s reputation as an alluring travel destination both before and during the pandemic has met a sobering reality: Despite growing vaccine efforts, the coronavirus is surging, especially in tourist hot spots. Though the U.S. land border with Mexico has been closed to nonessential travel since the start of the pandemic,...
AnimalsPhys.org

Mexico announces new plan to protect near-extinct porpoise

The Mexican government on Wednesday announced new measures that it said were aimed at saving the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, the world's rarest marine mammal. Authorities said the objective was to improve surveillance and supervision of fishing in the northern Gulf of California—the only place in the world where the vaquita is found.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

It's time to boot the pandemic from South America

When people talk of soccer, they talk about South America. The Copa América concluded with a global audience of more than 5.3 million viewers for the final game, watching the soccer heroics of international stars including Lionel Messi of Argentina and Neymar of Brazil. If only the same level of...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Archaeological Monument Reburied By Mexican Archeologists

Due to a series of recent events, researchers have decided to cover up an important archaeological monument outside of Mexico City – indefinitely until further notice. A tunnel built centuries ago had been discovered in the area of ​Aztec Albarradón de Ecatepec: a system of control for floods, made of waterways and dikes which were created to keep floods away from the city of Tenochtitlan.
Public HealthTimes Daily

Because of virus, survey detailing American life is cut back

Because of quality concerns caused by the pandemic, data from an annual Census Bureau survey that provides a wide-ranging picture of the U.S. on everything from commute times to education levels won’t be released in its usual format this year, officials said Thursday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
Public HealthSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico sees highest daily virus case count since early May

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 271 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday — the state’s largest one-day total in more than two months. Infections have risen in every state over the past couple of weeks, fueled largely by the highly contagious delta variant. Last week, New Mexico’s top...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UK virus cost-benefit discounts human psychology

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK’s Covid-19 reopening leans heavily on a breezy view of human psychology. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday broke ranks with states like Israel by lifting all virus-related restrictions. His basis for doing so amounts to a massive live experiment. Johnson’s punt is...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Virus continues upward climb in New Mexico with 244 new cases

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 244 new coronavirus cases Friday, marking the third straight day the state has seen more than 200 infections. Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, had the largest number of new cases by far with 93, while Eddy County added 18, Sandoval County reported 15, Otero and Santa Fe counties each logged 13, and Doña Ana and San Juan counties both had 12.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

Bolivia’s Indigenous raise concern over ‘missing’ vaccines

URU CHIPAYA, Bolivia — On Bolivia’s high desert plains of Uru Chipaya, Fausto Lopez donned his best clothes, excited to finally receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Lopez and his wife Petronila Mollo went to the main square, where a mass inoculation was planned after the government said it would deliver a batch of single-dose Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Janssen vaccines to the remote Indigenous community.

Comments / 1

Community Policy