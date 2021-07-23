Cancel
Maine State

Maine to celebrate blueberry crop on second August weekend

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will celebrate its wild blueberry crop with a new weekend of events in early August.

Maine is home to the only commercial-scale wild blueberry producers in the U.S., and the wild blueberry is the official state berry. Gov. Janet Mills said Friday the first annual Wild Blueberry Weekend will take place on Aug. 7 and 8.

The weekend will include farm tours at 15 wild blueberry farms in the state. The farms are located in Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Piscataquis, and Washington counties, state officials said.

The weekend will also bring wild blueberry menu items and products to dozens of restaurants, breweries, ice cream shops and other locations around the state.

The wild blueberry harvest takes place in late summer every year. The industry struggled with frost, drought and labor problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Farmers produced 47.4 million pounds of Maine wild blueberries last year. That was the lowest number since 2004.

The Associated Press

Remote road in northern Maine set for improvements

SAINT FRANCIS, Maine (AP) — A major road through one of the most remote parts of Maine is slated for a battery of improvements. The Maine Department of Transportation said it is doing paving, culvert replacements and other work on two stretches of Route 161 in Allagash and Saint Francis. The road travels along the Saint John River in northern Aroostook County.
The Associated Press

Free camping offered in part of Big South Fork park

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area can enjoy some free camping this week to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act. The park will offer free backcountry camping permits as well as free camping at Alum...
The Associated Press

The Latest: Australia city extends lockdown as clusters grow

BRISBANE, Australia — A lockdown of Australia’s third-largest city Brisbane was extended until Sunday because of a growing COVID-19 outbreak. Brisbane and several surrounding municipalities in Queensland state were due to end a three-day lockdown on Tuesday. But the Queensland government on Monday announced the extension after 13 locally acquired infections of the highly contagious delta variant were detected in the latest 24-hour period.

