Ala. board considers increasing firefighter-paramedic salaries

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Fire & Rescue and the Personnel Board are hoping a $5,000 supplement is an offer that paramedic-trained recruits can't refuse. With three votes for the plan and one abstention, the Personnel Board voted Thursday to recommend the City Council approve a supplement that would cost the city a minimum of $292,000 per year — including benefits and an anticipated cost-of-living increase beginning in fiscal 2022 — and possibly more if additional paramedics join the department.