Indianapolis, IN

Greg Hardesty Leaves Behind a Lasting Culinary Legacy

By Alesha McCarty
townepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Hardesty Leaves Behind a Lasting Culinary Legacy. A humble man who contributed significantly to the growth of the Indianapolis food scene has left the table. The culinary world is heartbroken by the loss of the man who inspired so many of the talented chefs and creators in our city. After a year-long battle with cancer, Greg Hardesty has now gone to rest. The effect that his devotion had on our community is immense, and more than anything, he was a mentor to anyone who shared his passion for food.

