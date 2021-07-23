Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

When is a creative approach appropriate on your resume?

By Dear Sam
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Sam: I graduated with a degree in communications four years ago, but I ended up outside my field after graduation. I’m willing to go back to an entry-level job if it means securing a communications position. Still, I’m afraid I’ll be overlooked because I don’t have any recent, relevant experience. I’ve revamped my resume to give it more personality — and have received some advice from friends and family — but I’m still worried. Have I given it too much personality? Is this a resume that would stand out in a crowd in a good way? – Beth.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Design#Career Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

Why Your Creativity Is Your Most Valuable Skill

Reaching our maximum creative potential in our jobs or occupations is paramount to success and living a fulfilling and meaningful life. Several companies, including IBM and Adobe, have conducted extensive surveys of companies across dozens of international industries and found that creativity is the number one skill most sought after and the hardest to find.
Career Development & AdviceThe Jewish Press

Building Your Resume (Part I)

I want to extend a hearty shout out to all those who completed (or will shortly complete) “micro internships” via organizations such as theforage.com or parkerdewey.com. These budding professionals are already updating their resumes to showcase the projects they worked on this summer and the skills they deployed to benefit notable companies. Some received offers from these companies to work for them during the school year or post-graduation. Others used the opportunity to discover more about the world of work and the type of area they may enjoy pursuing.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways to Keep Your Creativity Flowing

People working on a creative project.Photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. A lot of people find that they have a moment where their creativity seems to disappear. A lack of creativity can make work and life seem dull, but it doesn't have to be that way. The first step in keeping your creative juices flowing is to find your muse. For some people, their muse might be a certain field or type of art. For others, it could be an animal or person they admire.
JobsThrive Global

Data-driven approach to your millennials hiring strategy

Millennials (born in 198 – 1996) are adults between the ages of 22 and 38 who entered the workforce over the last twenty years. Besides, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, they will make 75% of the US workforce by 2030. As the millennials are coming of age, it is high time for managers, business owners, and HR teams to develop the approach of what to expect and what to offer to these candidates.
Home & Gardenkcbi.org

3 Things To Not Put On Your Resume

We constantly hear about what you should put on your resume, but we rarely talk about what to leave off. If you want to write a resume that says “Hire me,” then every word, number, line and achievement must be carefully considered. So let’s hit the backspace button on 3 commonly overlooked things you should remove from your resume ASAP — and why.
Computersaithority.com

Wondershare Creative Center: Where Your Creativity Lives

Wondershare recently launched Creative Center, a new platform that provides access to nine creativity products for users to try, download, and manage. The built-in online community will be a dedicated place for creators to learn and grow. “We wanted to build a leading online platform for digital creative designs and...
Creative WritingEntrepreneur

Start Your Creative Side Hustle with These 10 Courses on Sale Now

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. One of the greatest keys to entrepreneurial success is committing to lifelong learning,...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Take the Right Steps to Get Your Business Up and Running

You have a great business idea, but do you know what steps to take to make your dream come true? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com will be holding a free webinar titled, Steps to Start Your Business, to teach you the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Get insights into building a thriving culture from organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni on PBN’s Business Forum Aug. 11

The 21st Century Business Forum will help viewers crack the code on virtues that real team players possess and what it takes to build a thriving culture in August. The webcast features bestselling author and organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni and is hosted by bestselling author Jon Gordon. It will air at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Registration is free.
Marketshbr.org

Midsize Companies Need a Systematic Approach to Cost Analysis

As companies grow from small to midsize, they inevitably arrive at a point where systematic cost analysis — a regular, automated process of evaluating all costs — is critical to their survival and continued growth. Small companies with just a few services or products can check manually to make sure they understand their costs well enough to price them and turn a profit. When material and labor costs are stable and predictable (as they were for most of the last decade), pricing and costing isn’t a huge challenge.
Economyjournalofaccountancy.com

Frequently asked risk management questions

The Accountants Risk Control team at CNA, the endorsed underwriter of the AICPA Professional Liability Insurance Program, fields thousands of questions annually from CPAs seeking risk management advice. We've summarized our frequently asked questions below so you can easily access resources to manage professional liability risk in your practice. Engagement letters are so important that they deserve a dedicated FAQ article, which will publish in an upcoming issue.
Small Businesshawaiiarmyweekly.com

Effective SEO Strategies for Small business Website optimization

For all organization sites, site design improvement (SEO) is urgent. On Google and other web indexes, your potential buyers are searching for your items or administrations. Web optimization makes it conceivable to see your site and brand at the highest point of list items pages (SERPs). A key aspect regarding SEO is that it empowers SMEs to contend with greater organizations.
Economytimebusinessnews.com

How to Build a Strong Customer Base for Business Growth?

A sales professional can understand the importance of customer loyalty. A genuine relationship between the customers and brand is a crucial factor that further determines the success of the business. Customer relation has a key role in assessing the effectiveness of engagement. Why Do You Need To Focus On Customer...
Sugar Hill, GAcityofsugarhill.com

Customer Service Representative – Full Time Job Opportunity

This full-time position will be responsible for answering incoming calls and assisting customers in person, obtaining important customer contact information in an accurate manner for service deposit forms and utility billing software, receiving and responding to customer complaints and inquiries in a professional manner, processing tickets for gas connections and disconnections, maintaining files, entering utility payments, running reports, and balancing deposits. This position requires knowledge of proper account processes with a high level of confidentiality and problem-solving skills and the ability to provide accurate, timely, and courteous service under stressful and adverse circumstances.
Economychoose901.com

Barnhart Crane & Rigging: Training Administrator

PURPOSE – Barnhart is built on a strong foundation of serving others. The fruit of our labor is used to grow the company, care for our employees, and serve those in our communities and around the world. MINDS OVER MATTER – Barnhart has built a nationwide reputation for solving problems....
Jobstheloadout.com

Network N is hiring a Commercial Content Strategist!

Are you a creative individual who loves designing new content campaigns to bridge the gap between editorial and sales teams? Then you could be the perfect fit for Network N’s Creative Studio’s new role. The Creative Studio, the folks who design big creative concepts and pitches for commercial all our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy