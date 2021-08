The Tokyo Olympics will go down in history for many reasons. It was the first Olympics to be postponed, the first to be held in the midst of a pandemic and the first to be held without spectators. But these Olympics will also be remembered for another first — the public airing of mental health challenges by two of the world’s biggest sports superstars, gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka. The Tokyo Olympics are not the first Games to face unique challenges. Midway through the 1972 Olympics in Munich, the athletes’ village was taken over by terrorists, resulting in...