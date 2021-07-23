National Tequila Day 2021: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

The best tequila in the world is in the eye (palate) of the beholder. For some, a shot of a really smooth blanco is the ultimate party kickstarter. For others, there's nothing better than sipping on a well-curated, oak cask aged añejo. For yet more amongst us, we want to taste the flavour profiles of a tequila made the traditional way, without any artificial colours or flavourings and then there are the fancy people among us who care more for the packaging and the feel of the bottle, than the drink itself.