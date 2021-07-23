Lil Nas X Strips Down for Provocative Jail-Themed 'Industry Baby' Video
Welp, Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”www.registercitizen.com
