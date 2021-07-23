Cancel
Dallas, TX

22-Year-Old Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez Killed Trying To Break Up Fight On Pueblo Street

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-two-year old Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez was shot multiple times and killed on July 22 when he tried to break up a fight. Police found him at 9:20 p.m. at 1706 Pueblo Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he died. This is an active investigation,...

Dallas, TXdpdbeat.com

Homicide on Pueblo Street

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 1706 Pueblo Street where the victim Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez, a 22-year old Latin male, attempted to stop a disturbance. He was shot multiple times, and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
