22-Year-Old Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez Killed Trying To Break Up Fight On Pueblo Street

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A 65-year-old man is dead after being shot in Homestead Monday night. Police first heard of the shooting around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Street. When they arrived, they found that the victim, identified as Anthony Colizza, had been shot once. He later died in the hospital. A neighbor says she heard a loud pop but wasn’t sure what to make of it and was too scared to check for herself. “I stuck my head out and I saw the crime scene unit. And there was flashers there, flashers there and flashers there,” said Heidi Tate. She believes she heard the shots as they had happened. “I had just gone to sleep, after a minute I heard a low pop, I didn’t know if it was a low caliber gun or a firework of some type,” said Tate. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police are investigating. “I’m laying there thinking I should look, but bullets come through walls too, so I just stayed laying on my bed and I didn’t react, which I do truly regret at this point in time,” said Tate. If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.