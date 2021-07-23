Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas unveils new collection of athletic apparel

New York City-based streetwear label Aimé Leon Dore is back with more retro basketball shoes, this time taking their talents to the New Balance 650R. ALD founder and now New Balance creative Teddy Santis shared the shots of the upcoming collaboration, which once again hones in on retroelements, aged looks, and simple color blocking. The taller, significantly more padded, and supportive alternative to the 550, the silhouette arrives fairly true to its original form. Of course, Santis has tweaked the midsole coloring, suede N motifs, co-branded tongues, and color accents, but you’ll otherwise find the three colorways heavy set in its heritage. White perforated leathers work with smooth sections, whilst retro-padded collars and heritage branding complete the designs.
