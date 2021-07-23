Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas unveils new collection of athletic apparel

By Nick Regina
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Staten Island native and Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas is seemingly always on the precipice of the boxing world, and his latest move in the sport serves fighters inside and outside of the ring. Atlas teamed with Box Raw, an athletic apparel company, for his own line of gear...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Atlas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelComplex

Star Trak Entertainment Unveils New Space-Themed Merch Collection

The Star Trak Entertainment name is one that conjures unique adoration among those who were entrenched in the musical landscape of the 2000s. And on Friday, Star Trak Entertainment returned with a new line of official merchandise. The solo collection, the first in a series of planned drops from the...
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Foot Locker Launches HGC Apparel Partnership Collection

Foot Locker on Wednesday launched a new partnership with HGC Apparel at Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports stores. The 12-piece men’s and women’s collection ranging in price from $34.99 to $99.99 includes T-shirts, tank tops, board shorts, joggers and hoodies bearing phrases that pay homage to the “Black and Proud” movement of the ’90s such as “Black by Popular Demand,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Black” and “Protect the Love.” The phrases feature Afrocentric design that hearkens back to early ’90s Black television shows, according to HGC Apparel founder Marcia Smith.
Appareltimbercreekathletics.com

TC Athletics Apparel | @Sideline_Store Flash Sale

Show off your school pride for the upcoming school year! Beginning Saturday, July 24th – get 20% off EVERYTHING in our Sideline Store with no minimum purchase required. This offer is only for 48 Hours and ends at 11:59PM EST on Thursday. Shop and SAVE with your Official Online Sideline...
New York City, NYhouseofheat.co

Teddy Santis Reveals Three-Piece Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R Collection

New York City-based streetwear label Aimé Leon Dore is back with more retro basketball shoes, this time taking their talents to the New Balance 650R. ALD founder and now New Balance creative Teddy Santis shared the shots of the upcoming collaboration, which once again hones in on retroelements, aged looks, and simple color blocking. The taller, significantly more padded, and supportive alternative to the 550, the silhouette arrives fairly true to its original form. Of course, Santis has tweaked the midsole coloring, suede N motifs, co-branded tongues, and color accents, but you’ll otherwise find the three colorways heavy set in its heritage. White perforated leathers work with smooth sections, whilst retro-padded collars and heritage branding complete the designs.
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Todd Snyder and New Balance Reconvene for a Farmers Market-Inspired 327 and Apparel Collection

Todd Snyder and New Balance have a rich history of working on footwear together, and this July, the two brands are reconnecting for a fresh batch of 327s that come with matching outwear pieces. After shining a light on outdoor pleasures for its New Balance 992 collaboration that dropped earlier in 2021, the two parties are now pulling inspiration from New York City’s farmers markets.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Linen Loungewear, One Hitters and a Grateful Dead x Levi’s Collab

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: Parachute’s men’s linen loungewear collection, a pocket-sized one hitter from Session and an official Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration.
ApparelEsquire

Sunny Summer Shirts, Collabs Galore, and More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases

This week was all about making new friends. I, for one, added a few when I took a flight to Bar Harbor. In a plane the size of a sardine can, five strangers and I collectively experienced the mind-numbing vibrato of the engine, lack of cabin pressurization, and ever-so-constant turbulence. We had to laugh to evade our first impulse: panic. The experience was unlike any other, but we all found common ground in it. Not at all harrowing, but equally memorable, are the number of collabs that launched recently. These are the best kind of friendships.
Los Angeles, CAgreersoc.com

LA-Based Baltimore Bag Co.

Introducing the BALTIMORE BAG CO. by Los Angeles-based designer and manufacturer, Jerey Ojeah! A seasoned veteran on the fashion front, Jerey brings to the scene a luxurious “American Made” handbag collection made of “genuine leather” rather than “bonded”, creating timeless pieces of the highest quality giving you the feel, true nature, and texture of real leather. From the boardroom to the boardwalk, you are truly going to be accessorized in style!
MLBKHON2

UH-Manoa signs athletic apparel deal with Adidas

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has signed an athletic apparel deal with Adidas. In the 2021-2022 athletic season, Adidas will outfit the UH football team, as well as both basketball and volleyball teams. All other sports will continue to use current inventory. [Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station —...
Home & Gardenpremierguitar.com

Natural Collection Unveils New Line of Guitar Stands

Natural Collection Stands display your musical instruments with style, class, and sophistication. Whether you're an aspiring musician or you just like the way a guitar looks in your home, Natural Collection products are made for individuals with an appreciation for fine furniture and interior décor. While other guitar stands prioritize...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Adds 3M and Camo to the Dunk High

Nike will be updating the Dunk High with a fresh brand new theme that includes camo and 3M detailing. While the rendition sports a lovable black and royal design, Nike has gone further to add new details to the silhouette to create an all-around rendition that fans will enjoy. Featuring a black leather upper with tonal Swoosh logos, tongue, laces, and sockliner, the sneaker allows Royal Blue to play a vital role in outlining branding, and also painting the entire heel overlay. To add the 3M and camo, camo is used on the toe overlay system while 3M graces the tongue in a grid-like pattern that really pops when it catches the light. In completion, a white midsole and royal outsole are placed at the bottoms.
Charleston, SCcharlestonmag.com

Fashion designer Marysia Reeves returns to Charleston and shares her summer faves

Since winning Charleston Fashion Week’s Emerging Designer Competition and launching her collection here in 2009, the designer has moved to New York and then Los Angeles, growing her Marysia luxury brand along the way. Best known for its scalloped-edge swimsuits, the line also includes travel-inspired sportswear and children’s swim. This spring, the former ballerina introduced a sport collection including a scalloped “Venus” dress and “Steffi” top. Always on the go, Reeves is relocating her family and her company’s distribution center to the Holy City, where she’s looking forward to reconnecting with friends. Here, Reeves shares her coast-to-coast style and beauty picks.
Apparelcowgirlmagazine.com

Ruffle Some Feathers With Casey Curtis Designs

Casey Curtis handcrafts each of her one-of-a-kind leather accessories for hats, horses, and women. As a Montana cowgirl, fashion designer, and leather artist, she creates durable and timeless fashion items from beautiful rustic leather that are unique and individual.
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Summer Boots to Wear in the Heat

While winter boots are designed to keep you warm when trudging through snow, summer boots are just focused on fashion and style. You can pair these leather, suede and fabric styles with flowy dresses, cut-off shorts and twirly skirts for an added edge. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab is...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

They've Arrived: 5 Fall 2021 Microtrends Fashion People Are Already Wearing

As fashion editors, it’s part of our jobs to always be looking ahead in fashion. While we’re deep in the summer style scene right now, wearing pieces like yellow sunglasses and sporty swimsuits that are having a major moment, we’re also thinking about what fall fashion will look like. We’re already seeing early signs of what fashion insiders will be wearing for the season ahead and there are already a number of fall microtrends set to define 2021 that have been adopted by the fashion set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy