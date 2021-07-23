Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas unveils new collection of athletic apparel

Nike will be updating the Dunk High with a fresh brand new theme that includes camo and 3M detailing. While the rendition sports a lovable black and royal design, Nike has gone further to add new details to the silhouette to create an all-around rendition that fans will enjoy. Featuring a black leather upper with tonal Swoosh logos, tongue, laces, and sockliner, the sneaker allows Royal Blue to play a vital role in outlining branding, and also painting the entire heel overlay. To add the 3M and camo, camo is used on the toe overlay system while 3M graces the tongue in a grid-like pattern that really pops when it catches the light. In completion, a white midsole and royal outsole are placed at the bottoms.