Lil Nas X Strips Down for Provocative Jail-Themed 'Industry Baby' Video

There's a sense of togetherness in hip-hop, with artists including Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and others all collaborating often and contributing to each other's respective albums. On the other end of the scale though, Lil Nas X seems to be more of an outlier to that trend. Many of his recent singles, including the #1 hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," have been solo smashes. Aside from his latest record "INDUSTRY BABY" featuring Jack Harlow, Lil Nas has been somewhat of a lone wolf as of late, but he's seeing that as more of a blessing.