Leon Bridges To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May 2022
Singer-songwriter Leon Bridges just released his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, and he’s also announced a tour supporting the album. "This fall I'm bringing this immersive experience to you in the intimate rooms where it all started," he says in a press release. "In that spirit, let's also celebrate the people who run the clubs and help create these memory-making nights. I'll be giving a portion of each ticket sale from my fall tour dates to NIVA and CrewNation, benefiting the people and clubs who've been hit hard by the pandemic."www.clevescene.com
