Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Leon Bridges To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May 2022

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Leon Bridges just released his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, and he’s also announced a tour supporting the album. "This fall I'm bringing this immersive experience to you in the intimate rooms where it all started," he says in a press release. "In that spirit, let's also celebrate the people who run the clubs and help create these memory-making nights. I'll be giving a portion of each ticket sale from my fall tour dates to NIVA and CrewNation, benefiting the people and clubs who've been hit hard by the pandemic."

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nautica#Gold Diggers Sound#Niva#Chiiild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAtmpresale.com

Leon Bridges’s show in Atlanta, GA – presale password

The Leon Bridges pre-sale code that we’ve had so many requests for is finally here! For a limited time you can buy your tickets before the general public. It seems like this might be the last opportunity ever to see Leon Bridges live in Atlanta, GA. Here are all the...
CelebritiesJamBase

Leon Bridges Announces Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter Leon Bridges announced several new tour dates. The Leon Bridges Presents: Gold-Diggers Sound Tour will take place in fall 2021 and spring 2022. Bridges is set to release his third studio album, Gold Diggers Sound, this Friday, July 23. Newly confirmed 2021 Leon Bridges Presents: Gold-Diggers Sound shows include Atlanta on September 8, followed by home state shows in Texas beginning with San Antonio on September 10, Dallas on September 11 and Austin on September 12.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Leon Bridges

Our Bridge Artist of the Week has been a station favorite since his 2015 debut, “Coming Home.” The Texas singer-songwriter evolves with each new release, unwilling to be boxed in any one genre. Of course, we're talking about Leon Bridges!. Early in his career, Bridges' '60s-era soul ballads drew comparisons...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Leon Bridges announces 2022 Cleveland show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Acclaimed R&B artist Leon Bridges will bring his U.S. tour to Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion for a show on May 8, 2022. Soul musician Chiiild will open the show. Tickets to the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 30, through Leon Bridges’ website. The...
Minneapolis, MNtmpresale.com

Leon Bridges at First Avenue in Minneapolis – pre-sale password

WiseGuys has the Leon Bridges presale password!! Everyone with this presale info will have an opportunity to acquire tickets before the public. You don’t want to miss Leon Bridges’s show in Minneapolis do you? Tickets will sell fast once they go on sale: during this pre-sale you can order your tickets before they sell out!
Boston, MAtmpresale.com

Leon Bridges at Royale in Boston – official presale password

We have the Leon Bridges presale code!! Everybody with this presale code will have the chance to buy show tickets before the general public. Now is the time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Order your tickets right now to go and see Leon Bridges in Boston, MA!
Denver, COtmpresale.com

Leon Bridges at Mission Ballroom in Denver – presale password

The latest Leon Bridges pre-sale password is now on our site. While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Leon Bridges before the public!!!. You might never have another chance to see Leon Bridges’s show in Denver, CO!!. Leon Bridges show information:. Artist...
Theater & Dancefashionista.com

How I Shop: Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges has a voice you can't forget, and a look you want to remember. What this means, really, is that his silky, soulful tunes are quick to become earworms, melding the '60s crooning of Sam Cooke with the Texan swagger of Willie Nelson. But his style is something that's altogether his own, a simple cocktail in which the recipe is, in his own words, equal parts retrofuturism, minimalism and unabashed luxury — with a splash of that devil-may-care Southwestern attitude tossed in for good measure.
MusicCape Gazette

Straight No Chaser to perform at Freeman Arts Pavilion July 31

Straight No Chaser will take the stage at Freeman Arts Pavilion at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 31. For ticket information, go to freemanarts.org. It’s no secret that like virtually every other music act, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser was unable to tour because of the pandemic, a situation that wiped out several 2020 tours for the ensemble.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Leon Bridges “Steam”

Hot off the release of his Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges lets off a little “Steam” in the album’s new video. For one of the standout tracks, the singer two-steps to the romantic bop in a series of setting including a photoshoot, a walk through a neighborhood and at peace with nature. Let yourself in.
MusicNew Haven Register

Leon Bridges Talks 'Gold-Diggers Sound,' Performing for Obama, and His Odd Circle of Collaborators

Leon Bridges is a 33-year-old Texan R&B singer who launched his career as a retro R&B singer so successfully that his 2015 debut, “Coming Home,” scored two Grammy nominations, earned him an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and even a performance for the Obamas at the White House. But he felt typecast and basically rebelled, veering off into a more esoteric, contemporary direction with his follow-up “Good Thing” — which scored him a Grammy win, for the song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand.” Over the past few years he’s worked with everyone from Kacey Musgraves and John Mayer to Macklemore and Bun B and even left-field Houston alt-rock trio Khruangbin. “I love staying unpredictable,” he says, with no small understatement.
MusicIslands' Weekly

The Talbott Brothers perform in outdoor pavilion

The Talbott Brothers perform at the Lopez Center Outdoor Pavilion on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets!. The Talbott Brothers are an Alternative Folk/Rock band based in Portland, Oregon. Nick and Tyler form an alternative sound that balances sibling-blood-harmonies with their instrumental ensemble of left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, mandolin, harmonicas and percussion. This singer-songwriter duo combines rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling.
East Aurora, NYcheektowagabee.com

Performance

Fri. 30 Farrow — Part of Sunset At The Stables concert series. At 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Knox Farm State Park, 329 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit www.sunsetatthestablesmusic.com Wendell Rivera — As part of Jazz on the Plaz free concert series. Enjoy music and food trucks at 5 p.m. Friday, […]
Philadelphia, PAtmpresale.com

Leon Bridges in Philadelphia, PA – presale password

A Leon Bridges presale code is now available: For a little while you can order your very own tickets before the public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Leon Bridges’s show in Philadelphia during this presale you might not be able to get them before they are all gone!!
Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Cancels Concert After Thousands Flock to Nashville

The thunder rolled too much on Saturday night, and as a result, officials postponed Garth Brooks’ Nashville show. On Saturday, as Brooks’ fans waited in the Nissan Stadium, severe thunderstorms rolled through Music City. Now, the concert that drew tens of thousands to the outdoor venue has been postponed. Many called for the show to be moved back just one day. However, that plan has now been scratched.
Detroit, MItmpresale.com

Leon Bridges’s show in Detroit, MI – presale password

Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public. Have you heard that many venues will release tickets to a show a week before the date of the show. These passes often come from group sales and whichever blocks of tickets are being held for the performers friends and family etc. Frequently another final release of tickets sometimes really good ones just one or two hours before the show is scheduled to start. Of course it is a good idea to be able to plan ahead and knowing that you have early access to tickets during a pre-sale is the most reliable way to be sure you get your tickets to the show.
Baltimore, MDtmpresale.com

Leon Bridges at Rams Head Live! in Baltimore – presale password

SUN SEP 26, 2021 – 8:00 PM. You can use this presale passwords and information to get tickets:. WiseGuy suggests: Besides ordering passes via a desktop computer it is worth using your mobile phone as well. The mobile apps that livenation and ticketmaster |have published for Android and iOS are pretty good and you can use them one-handed while you also work on your computer keyboard, potentially this gives you double the opportunities to buy a limited number of tickets as they first go on sale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy