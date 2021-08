Jerro releases “Presence,” the first single off his debut album, Coming Home, which is due out October 1 on This Never Happened. Since first emerging on the scene, Belgian producer Jerro has captivated listeners with his melodic style. Breaking out in 2019 with releases including The Fool and Pantheon on This Never Happened, he’s gone on to land releases on Anjunadeep and Future Classic as well. With his remixes of Petit Biscuit’s “Driving Thru The Night” and Emmitt Fenn’s “Far From Here,” as well as “Together” with Panama, 2021 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet and the most recent news makes that even more true.