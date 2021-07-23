Cancel
Madison, WI

Governor Evers Signs Budget Increasing Investment In Community Health Centers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison, WI – On July 8, Gov. Evers signed into law a biennial budget that makes a historic investment in Wisconsin’s health care safety net. The 2021-2023 budget increases funding for Wisconsin’s Community Health Centers (CHCs), also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, by $1 million annually through the Community Health Center State Grant. This will directly benefit NorthLakes Community Clinic and increase our ability to provide care for residents throughout Northern Wisconsin.

