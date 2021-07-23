Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Indians Change Name to Guardians, With Help From Tom Hanks

By Brian Steinberg
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball’s longstanding Cleveland Indians franchise announced Friday it would drop the name by which it has been known for decades and adopt the new moniker, Guardians, making it the latest big-league sports team to change a title that is seen as denigrating to a certain part of the population. The...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Non Native American#Americans#D C Nfl#Washington Football Team#The Washington Redskins#Clevelanders#Cleveland Guardians#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Get to know Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield

Get to know Cleveland Indians additions Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield. The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone for the 2021 season and the Cleveland Indians made a quartet of deals over the last two days of the deadline. While the trades have come with mixed reviews, depending on which trade you’re looking at, Cleveland did manage to add a trio of players that will play into the club’s plans of the future.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

OTD in 2016: Mets Retire Mike Piazza’s No. 31

On July 24, 2016, Mike Piazza became just the second player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a New York Met. Six days later, he further ensured his legacy in Queens. Piazza joined fellow Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges, and Casey Stengel in having his number retired by the Mets.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFLPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
MLBchatsports.com

How does the Joey Gallo trade impact the LA Angels?

May 26, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo (13) reacts after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. Joey Gallo wasn’t traded to the LA Angels, but the move...
MLBPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Hank Aaron Invitational brings out Ken Griffey Jr., CC Sabathia, Ryan Howard, Curtis Granderson to Truist Park

Saturday, MLB and the MLBPA, and the Atlanta Braves hosted the top 44 elite high school baseball players from the Hank Aaron Invitational for a special showcase game at Truist Park. The players were selected to participate based on their performance the week prior at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., which hosted the bulk of this premier development experience. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joined the players to deliver an inspirational pre-game pep talk and encourage them in their efforts. Team Hank Aaron ended up narrowly winning the showcase with a score of 6-5 over Team Jackie Robinson.
Detroit, MItelegraphherald.com

'Black Bottom Saints' celebrates Detroit’s golden age

“Black Bottom Saints,” by Alice Randall (HarperCollins, ISBN 978-0-06-296862-3) “Black Bottom Saints,” a retelling of the glory days of Detroit, is a step back to when Motor City — and Motown — were not just household words but the powerhouses of the nation’s auto and music industries. Detroit-born author Alice...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

MLB: Cleveland Changes Name From Indians to Guardians, See New Logo

Since 1915, Cleveland’s MLB outfit has gone by the “Indians” name. Now, following years of debate spurred on by social unrest, the team’s ownership has decided to change the name. In recent weeks, they narrowed down the list of options and finally landed on one. Ladies and gentlemen, introducing your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy