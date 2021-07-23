Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics 2021: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Delegations Go Largely Maskless For Opening Ceremony

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS Local)- The 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially got underway Friday after a year delay with the Opening Ceremony and Parade of Nations being held in an empty Tokyo National Stadium. The stadium was empty as part of the COVID-19 protocols in place not allowing spectators to attend any of the Olympic events. Part of the protocols also included athletes wearing masks during the parade and ceremony, but two countries stood out for their refusal to do so.

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommie Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tajikistan#Kyrgyzstan#Cbs Local#Twitter#Maskless#Stans#Graceleenews#Reuters#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Swimmers Sent Home Early From Tokyo After Olympic-Sized Error By National Federation

Six swimmers selected to represent Poland at the Tokyo Olympics returned home from Japan early after their country’s national federation picked too many athletes by mistake. The Polish Swimming Federation selected 23 swimmers to compete at the coronavirus pandemic-delayed games, which officially begin on Friday. But only 17 were actually eligible under qualifying standards, reported multiple media outlets.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Video: Nasty Accident At The Olympics Is Going Viral

Video of an unfortunate accident during the skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan has gone viral on social media. Angelo Caro Narvaez, an Olympics skateboarder out of Peru, has gone viral on social media after suffering one of the most painful-looking injuries you’ll see. The 21-year-old Olympic...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian sprinter has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200m race on Monday, told Reuters she did...
WorldWTOP

France 24, China 10

France 24 (Anne-Cecile Ciofani, Caroline Drouin, Seraphine Okemba tries; Jade Ulutule conversion), China 10 (Minglin Tang try) HT: 12-5 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SportsNECN

Olympic Opening Ceremony: Parade of Nations Order Explained

When the 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony commences at Tokyo Olympics Stadium on July 23, more than just the start of the Games will be celebrated. The Olympics Opening Ceremony, which will receive a four-hour broadcast starting at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC, will be the largest and grandest global event signifying the world’s continued reopening after the shutdown and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That led to the 2020 Games being postponed to 2021, marking the first time the Olympics were rescheduled — and the first time the dates were impacted by anything other than war.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tajikistan Misses Big Opportunity To Mend Ties With Kyrgyzstan

Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached an all-time low at the end of April when the armed forces of the two countries battled over border issues. More than 50 people were killed and scores wounded, most of them Kyrgyz citizens. Attempts at reconciliation along their common border produced mixed results,...
Madison, WInbc15.com

SLIDESHOW: US athletes arrive at the Olympic Opening Ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tokyo Games have arrived at last, after a yearlong delay. They’re a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease. They’re also steeped in the political and medical baggage of the relentless pandemic. Japanese are deeply divided on whether they should...

Comments / 0

Community Policy