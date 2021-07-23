Olympics 2021: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Delegations Go Largely Maskless For Opening Ceremony

When the 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony commences at Tokyo Olympics Stadium on July 23, more than just the start of the Games will be celebrated. The Olympics Opening Ceremony, which will receive a four-hour broadcast starting at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC, will be the largest and grandest global event signifying the world’s continued reopening after the shutdown and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That led to the 2020 Games being postponed to 2021, marking the first time the Olympics were rescheduled — and the first time the dates were impacted by anything other than war.