Chaves County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Chaves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY UNTIL 930 AM MDT At 856 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of Bitter Lake Wildlife Refuge, or 18 miles north of Roswell, moving southeast at 15 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northwestern Roswell. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 116 and 132.

