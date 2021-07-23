Flash Flood Watch issued for South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A debris flow is expected to impact the Strawberry River corridor from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir. People living in this area should take action to ensure their safety! Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duchesne; Wasatch FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DOLLAR RIDGE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL DUCHESNE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASATCH COUNTIES At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Strawberry River corridor from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Starvation Reservoir and Strawberry Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE