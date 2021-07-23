Cancel
Beaver County, UT

Flash Flood Watch issued for South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in burn scars, slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move south down sensitive drainages and slot canyons across south-central and southwest Utah.

alerts.weather.gov

