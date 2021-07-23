Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral County, MT

Search continues for woman last seen in Mineral County

By MTN News
Posted by 
KPAX
KPAX
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189nWO_0b5nOXQO00

The search is continuing in Mineral County for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth told MTN News crews from Missoula County joined the search for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti on Thursday.

Barsotti -- whose vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 -- was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m.

Sheriff Toth told MTN News says divers and cameras were used to search the river on Thursday, but Barsotti was not located.

She is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing 135 pounds. Barsotti has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.

Comments / 0

KPAX

KPAX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mineral County, MT
Mineral County, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Missoula County, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Government
Mineral County, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Polson, MTPosted by
KPAX

Fire near Polson at 1,150 acres, evacuations in place

UPDATE: 7:54pm. - Aug 1, 2021. Community Meeting to discuss the Boulder 2700 Fire in Polson at 6:30pm Monday in the Linderman gym. POLSON - Beginning at 2 p.m., people will no longer be allowed to enter the Finley Point area -- or north of mile marker 6 -- until further notice.
Missoula, MTPosted by
KPAX

Power outage hits Missoula

A power outage has hit parts of downtown Missoula. NorthWestern Energy reports 3,457 customers are in the dark. The University of Montana Police Department reported the entire campus was without power, but it has been restored.

Comments / 0

Community Policy