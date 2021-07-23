Kanye West debuts new album, 'Donda' at Atlanta event

Kanye West debuted his tenth studio album, "Donda," during a listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

During the global premiere of the album, which is named after West's late mother, he presented several tracks with features from some of the biggest names in rap music.

Fans were able to livestream the event on Apple Music.

The final track West unveiled featured a verse from Jay-Z and was one of the most buzzed-about songs from the event. In the verse, Jay-Z raps: "This might be the return of the throne Throne/ Hova and Yeezus/ Like Moses and Jesus/ You’re not in control of my thesis."

The two famously collaborated on the 2011 album, "Watch the Throne."

Travis Scott, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver, Lil Baby and late rapper Pop Smoke are just a few of the artists who are reportedly featured on the album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music - PHOTO: Kanye West at "DONDA by Kanye West" listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 22, 2021, in Atlanta.

West's ex, Kim Kardashian, and their children were reportedly in attendance during the event.

Following the premiere, fans eagerly awaited the album's release, as it was slated to drop Friday at midnight. It has yet to be released.

The Grammy winner first teased the album in March 2020 and said it was originally slated to come out that July.

However, he canceled the release and announced he was further tweaking the album when the album didn't materialize on the promised release date.

The rapper recently teased the album's release date in a Beats by Dre commercial featuring sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson , which aired during Tuesday's NBA Finals.

West has yet to address why "Donda" failed to drop at midnight.