Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

3-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Plymouth Pond, Rushed To Hospital

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2oap_0b5nOTtU00

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A three-year-old boy was pulled from a Plymouth pond by an off-duty firefighter and off-duty police officer Thursday evening and rushed to the hospital.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. during Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond. The boy had a life vest on but was found face down in the water.

The firefighter and officer, along with their wives, who are both nurses, began rescue breathing. The child was responsive but was having trouble breathing.

He was rushed to a Plymouth hospital and then to Boston Children’s Hospital on a medical rescue helicopter.

“Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said.

No other information has been released.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#Police#Hedges Pond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Spencer, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Spencer Crash Leaves Two 17-Year-Old Boys With Serious Injuries

SPENCER (CBS) — Two teenagers were hurt during a car crash in Spencer on Saturday. Police said an SUV crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Main and Maple Streets around 3:45 a.m.. The driver and passenger are both 17-year-old boys. They were found unconscious and seriously injured, said police. Photos from the scene show the car had extensive front-end damage. A crash in Spencer left two teenagers seriously hurt on Saturday (Photos Via Spencer Police Facebook) The driver, a Webster native, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center via ambulance and the passenger, a Worcester native, was med-flighted to the same hospital. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
Hanson, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Still Missing: Family Continues To Look For Hanson Mother Last Seen In 2019

HANSON (CBS) — It was two years ago this Friday that 54-year-old Sandra Crispo disappeared from her Hanson home. And not a day passes that her family isn’t looking for answers. “It’s a whirlwind of emotions,” said her daughter Laina McMahon. “There’s no ending to the grief, everybody says you want closure but I don’t like the term closure because there is never going to be an ending to this type of grief that we deal with every day.” Sandra lived a simple life, spending much of her time with her grandkids. “There was indication in my eyes that struggle occurred within the...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Peabody Police Help Track Down 5-Year-Old’s Missing Wheelchair

BOSTON (CBS) – It was a distressing morning for Stephanie and Scott DeGennaro after they realized their 5-year-old son Gabriel’s wheelchair was missing from their driveway in Peabody. “It’s a customized chair for him that costs thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Stephanie. Stephanie works as a nurse at Franciscan Children’s Hospital, which is where she first met Gabriel in 2016 when he was a patient. After fostering him, Stephanie and her husband adopted the young boy in February  of 2020. “Gabriel was born at 25 weeks. He weighed 1 lb., 5 oz. He has cerebral palsy from being born so early. He...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Woman Killed Near Roslindale Pharmacy Identified As Alicia Heywood

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in Roslindale late last week. Alicia Heywood, 42, of South Easton, died after being shot Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m.m near Sullivan’s Pharmacy and Birch Street. Police said at the time that the shooting was not a random act. “I’m just horrified because I come here all the time, and it’s usually a nice, quiet area with nice, friendly people,” Carla Odaija of Roslindale told WBZ-TV on Thursday. There has been no word on any arrests yet. Police said anyone with information should call police at 617-343-4470 or 1-800-494-TIPS.
Yarmouth, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Thomas Latanowich, Charged With Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Thomas Latanowich, the man charged with killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018. Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero. Thomas Latanowich was led in to Barnstable Superior Court, Aug. 2, 2021. (WBZ-TV) Gannon was just 32 years old. Latanowich’s...
Yarmouth, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Trial For Man Charged With Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon Set To Begin

BOSTON (CBS) – The trial for the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018 is set to begin on Monday. Thomas Latanowich is charged with murder and seven other charges in connection to Gannon’s death. Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police – Facebook) Monday is the first day of jury selection in Barnstable Superior Court. Latanowich is accused of shooting and killing Gannon while police were serving a warrant at a Marstons Mills home. Tom Latanowich is brought into his arraignment on Aug. 31, 2018. (WBZ-TV) He is also accused of shooting Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero, who survived. Latanowich’s defense attorneys are expected to argue he was acting in self-defense.
Ipswich, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

16-Year-Old Bicyclist Hit And Killed By Pickup Truck In Ipswich

IPSWICH (CBS) – A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Ipswich Friday. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 1A across from the Southern Heights housing complex. Police say it appears the teen was traveling south in the northbound lane when the collision occurred. The teen, an Ipswich resident, was treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old Manchester-By-The-Sea man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The incident remains under investigation by Ipswich and State Police.
Franklin, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Smashing Into, Running From Franklin Jewelry Store During Robbery

FRANKLIN (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who was caught on video smashing into a jewelry store in Franklin. Initial estimates say that more than $10,000 was taken or destroyed. It happened on Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. at Vallee Jewelers on Main Street. “There was major damage to several display cases inside the store, and jewelry on the floor,” police described. Franklin Police released surveillance video of a suspect breaking into Vallee Jewelers on July 31 (Photo Via Franklin Police) The Franklin Police K9 Unit was called to the scene after responding officers did not see any suspects. A K9 was able to follow a track down several streets that ended where police believe the suspect got into a car and drove away. Surveillance video shows the suspect break through the front door with what appears to be a hammer. After some time, the person sprints out and toward the street. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Frankin Police Detective Division at 508-528-1212.
Attleboro, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Attleboro Animal Shelter Says Driver Deliberately Ran Over 5 Geese On Route 123

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A driver in Attleboro allegedly ran over five geese, including several goslings on purpose. The Attleboro Animal Shelter posted about the incident on Facebook and is looking for more information. They said the driver was in a gray truck on Route 123 near the water treatment plant on Saturday afternoon. According to the shelter, there was a line of cars stopped to let the geese cross the road. One driver became impatient and deliberately ran over the geese. The shelter said any information about the incident is appreciated. Anyone who saw witnessed it should call police.  
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘We Want Answers’: Friends Demand Investigation Into Death Of Saugus Woman While Hiking In Arizona

SAUGUS (CBS) — Grief quickly turned to anger for the friends of 31-year-old Angela Tramonte. The Saugus woman died after hiking in Phoenix, Arizona Friday. “Not even 24 hours and she’s dead,” said her best friend Stacey Gerardi. Tramonte was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see a man that she met on Instagram, according to her closest friends. The pair set out on a hike up the notorious Camelback Mountain in the intense July heat when fire officials say Tramonte decided it was too hot and wanted to turn around. Her partner, who friends say is a police officer, wanted...
Wrentham, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Laundry Detergent Spills On I-495 After Rollover Crash In Wrentham, Causes Significant Delays

WRENTHAM (CBS) — A woman was injured after a rollover crash on I-495 in Wrentham on Saturday, and the laundry detergent that was in her car spilled onto the roadway, causing significant delays. The accident happened between Route 1A and King Street. According to Wrentham Police, the woman had “serious, but what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a hospital in Rhode Island. Police said the detergent caused a “slippery slick” that was cleaned up so traffic could pass through the area. The Wrentham Fire Department put out a fire on the car. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Newburyport, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Body Believed To Be Missing Man Kevin Mahoney Found In Water Off Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A body believed to be missing man Kevin Mahoney was found in the water near the North End Boat Club in Newburyport Sunday night. A large air, ground and water search took place all day after Mahoney, 33, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. “I would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search efforts,” said Newburyport Police City Marshal Mark Murray in a written statement. “At this time, I would like to send my condolences to Mr. Mahoney’s family, friends, and loved ones.” The body was found at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday. Kevin Mahoney. (Image...
Easton, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘It Was Just Horrific’: 2 Seriously Hurt In Early Morning Car Crash In Easton

EASTON (CBS) — Two people were seriously hurt in a violent car crash early Thursday morning on Foundry Street in Easton. Gary Stone told WBZ-TV he woke up at 3 a.m. and saw a sea of emergency lights outside his window. “The car just looked like an accordion. It was just horrific,” he said. It was flipped and seriously mangled. The car involved in Thursday’s crash flipped over. (Photo Credit: Gary Stone) The crash also took out multiple trees and a guardrail was ripped right out of the ground. “Everywhere you could see, there was debris everywhere. A guardrail that was typically 30-to-50 feet away, ended...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Winthrop Woman Found Dead On Camelback Mountain In Arizona

SAUGUS (CBS) – A woman from Saugus has been found dead off a hiking trail in Arizona. The conditions on that mountain trail are said to be tough, even for experienced hikers. Authorities in Phoenix have not yet confirmed the victim’s name, but WBZ-TV has been told she is in her 30’s. Searchers say it was her first visit to Phoenix, and she was hiking the unforgiving Camelback Mountain in the July heat. “Just another reminder of just how unrelenting and unforgiving the elements of the Sonoran Desert can be,” said Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix, Arizona Fire Department. Thing is, she was...
Saugus, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

I-Team: State Police Cadaver Dogs Search For Source Of Mysterious Saugus Fly Infestation

SAUGUS (CBS) – State Police detectives and cadaver dogs searched Pemberly Drive and Fiske Brook in Saugus Friday. “They said they were looking for dead people,” resident Annette Cafarella told WBZ. “It was kind of scary for us.” Her neighbor, Mary Dalrymple, is also concerned. “Nervous that they could find a dead body in the brook,” she said. The town called in the specialized dogs after an I-Team report raised questions about a mysterious fly infestation in homes that back up to the brook and conservation land. The I-Team brought in an entomologist, Bentley University professor Tony Kiznewski, who...
Franklin, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Firework Thrown From Car Sparks Fire In Franklin; Police Search For Driver

FRANKLIN (CBS) – Franklin Police are searching for a driver who is throwing fireworks from a moving car. Video captured one of the incidents on East Street on July 3. “When you’re dealing with fireworks, which are explosives, there can be unintended consequences,” Franklin Police Sgt. Brian Johnson said. Police say someone threw a firework from a dark colored Toyota Corolla and it exploded under a car sitting in a driveway. It caused a fire that destroyed the vehicle. “As that firework ignites it shoots up a driveway and it catches the vehicle that’s in the driveway just right, you...
Lynnfield, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Body Found On Side Of Route 1 Near Lynnfield Restaurant

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A body was found on the side of Route 1 in Lynnfield on Friday during the morning commute. The body, identified as a New Hampshire man, was discovered along Route 1 North near the Fat Cactus restaurant at the bottom of a grassy embankment. Massachusetts State Police said it does not appear foul play was involved. The right lane was closed in the area as a result. No further information is currently available.
Hingham, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Hingham Police: Crash Video Reminder ‘Why You Should ALWAYS Wear Your Seat Belt’

HINGHAM (CBS) – Police said a crash that was caught on camera in Hingham serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing seat belts. Hingham Police shared a traffic camera video from Route 3A. Why you should ALWAYS wear your seat belt. Crash Tuesday on Rte. 3A where car pulled out and struck another car causing that car to roll and slide into guardrail. The 24 yr old driver in the rolled car was not seriously injured due to seat belt & airbags. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/YpdWsOiTtT — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 30, 2021 A car pulled out and hit another vehicle, causing the second car to roll onto its side and into the guardrail. The 24-year-old driver whose car rolled over was not seriously hurt, and police credit that to seat belt use and airbags. “Why you should ALWAYS wear your seat belt,” police posted.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Wife Of New Bedford Police Sergeant Who Died From COVID-19 Fights For Benefits

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Debbie Cassidy grins when she talks about her husband, a veteran who proudly put on his police uniform for midnight shifts and who loved a good argument. “We actually met when we were 10 years old,” Debbie said. In April, New Bedford Police Sergeant Mike Cassidy lost his fight with COVID-19. Debbie and her daughter McKenzie were cruelly unable to see him for much of his hospitalization as they too battled the virus. Debbie Cassidy (WBZ-TV) “When you see 10 people in hazmat suits going into your husband’s room, this is no joke,” Debbie said. Now, Debbie is engaged in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy