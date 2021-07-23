Dylan Scott Follows Recent No.1 Single “Nobody” with “New Truck”

On the heels of his second No.1 single, “Nobody,” breakthrough country artist Dylan Scott drops another track, “New Truck.” Released July 23, the latest single—penned by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, and Ashley Gorley—fits perfectly within the Lousiana native’s criteria for an outside cut.

“I am first, and foremost, an artist,” Scott tells American Songwriter. “When I moved to town, I started writing music and fell in love with it. But there are too many great songs in this town to overlook by writing every song on your album. I have to find stuff that’s relatable to me, and ‘New Truck’ is one of those. It relates to my life, so why try to write something else when I could just record this great song?”

Dylan Scott | “New Truck” | Released July 21, 2021

Scott was sitting in his truck when he first listened to this new song and something about it struck him. It started with a melody that felt different than his previous work. The uptempo track introduces heavier lyrics of a certain type of heartbreak. A man, haunted by relics of a past lover, felt like a universal sentiment.

“It’s about a guy who gets in his truck after being in a relationship with this girl, and he’s still seeing memories of the past and the things they did,” says Scott. “The lyrics talk about finding her chapstick or ponytail holder, and the only way to get away from that is to get a new truck. So it’s a pretty cool spin on it, and I think it’s very relatable to everybody.”

The motif of love—both lost and found—has seemed to work for Scott, so far. His debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy” was released in 2013 and proceeded to chart for 10 weeks on Billboard Country Airplay. That song was included in his EP of the same name, released in 2014.

In 2016, Scott landed his first No.1 single, “My Girl.” Serving as the opener of his self-titled full-length debut later that year, the song was written for his high school sweetheart-turned-wife, Blair Robinson.

In May 2021, Scott earned his second No.1 song when “Nobody” reached the top of the Mediabase Country chart. A few weeks later, the artist performed the hit single at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, where he took home the trophy for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Co-penned with Dallas Wilson and Matt Alderman, and produced by Alderman, Curt Gibbs, and Jim Ed Normal, “Nobody” is a full-bodied track, and step into a bold next chapter of Scott’s artistry. To maintain the viral momentum of the single, the artist released a remix with R3HAB in May—furthering his trans-genre growth.

In April, Scott announced plans to hit the road with Luke Bryan, alongside Runaway June, Caylee Hammack, and DJ Rock on Bryan’s Proud To Be Here Tour.

“Coming off the success of winning awards and No.1’s, all that stuff is great, but nothing beats being out there again and playing,” says Scott. “It’s been pretty wild and I can only imagine it will keep being that way. I got to know Luke pretty well, and he’s a great guy. Being on the road with him, in front of his fans—like 20,000 people a night—is pretty awesome, too.”

“New Truck” is his next country radio single, and the first track off a brand new project that he is readying for a potential early 2022 release. While it’s the only breakup song from the forthcoming collection, “New Truck” helps tell the story of the album—an uptempo collection of relatable tunes about “life in general.”

“It’s been several years since my last full album, and music has changed. Obviously, I’ve gotten older, so I think the music is a little more mature, as it should be,” the 30-year-old says. “Some stuff I wrote, some stuff I found. But I think it’s gonna be the album that is finally gonna push us to the next level.”

Listen to Dylan Scott’s latest single, “New Truck,” here. Tickets and more information about the Proud To Be Here tour are available on his website.