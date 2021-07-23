Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following areas, Lower Washington County and Southwest Utah. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in burn scars, slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move south down sensitive drainages and slot canyons across south-central and southwest Utah.