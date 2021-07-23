Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, UT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Southwest Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following areas, Lower Washington County and Southwest Utah. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in burn scars, slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move south down sensitive drainages and slot canyons across south-central and southwest Utah.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaver County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
County
Iron County, UT
County
Washington County, UT
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

Senators unveiled a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session after negotiators worked through the weekend. The 2,702-page bill, spearheaded by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a larger group of roughly two dozen negotiators, is substantially narrower than the multitrillion-dollar plan envisioned by President Biden earlier this year but includes a wide range of funding for roads, bridges, transit, broadband and water.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban push closer to front lines of two major Afghanistan cities

The Taliban has started to make inroads in two of Afghanistan’s major cities after they launched attacks at several airports on Saturday. Airports in the the second and fourth largest cities in the country, Kandahar and Herat, were struck by rockets launched by the insurgent group on Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy